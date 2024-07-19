Women’s Asia Cup 2024, Live Score: Nepal needs 116 to win against UAE in tournament opener

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 match between Nepal and United Arab Emirates being played in Dambulla.

Toss:Nepal wins the toss and elects to field first.

Nepal vs UAE, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 match details

Start time: 2 PM IST

Toss: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Live telecast (India): Star Sports Network

Live streaming (India): Disney+ Hotstar

PLAYING XIs

Nepal: Indu Barma (c), Rubina Chhetry, Sita Rana Magar, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha, Kabita Kunwar, Kabita Joshi, Puja Mahato, Samjhana Khadka, Kritika Marasini, Sabnam Rai

UAE: Esha Oza (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Heena Hotchandani, Lavanya Keny, Khushi Sharma, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Theertha Satish, Vaishnave Mahesh

PREVIEW

Nepal faces United Arab Emirates in the opening match of the Women’s Asia Cup, a crucial tournament leading up to the T20 World Cup later this year, in Dambulla on Friday.

UAE and Nepal qualified for the tournament after reaching the semifinals of the Women’s Premier Cup held earlier this year. UAE won that event.

The current edition has eight teams divided into two groups of four each. Group A has India and Pakistan apart from Nepal and UAE. Group B comprises Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand and host Sri Lanka.