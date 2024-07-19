Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 match between Nepal and United Arab Emirates being played in Dambulla.
Toss:Nepal wins the toss and elects to field first.
Nepal vs UAE, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 match details
Start time: 2 PM IST
Toss: 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla
Live telecast (India): Star Sports Network
Live streaming (India): Disney+ Hotstar
PLAYING XIs
Nepal: Indu Barma (c), Rubina Chhetry, Sita Rana Magar, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha, Kabita Kunwar, Kabita Joshi, Puja Mahato, Samjhana Khadka, Kritika Marasini, Sabnam Rai
UAE: Esha Oza (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Heena Hotchandani, Lavanya Keny, Khushi Sharma, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Theertha Satish, Vaishnave Mahesh
PREVIEW
Nepal faces United Arab Emirates in the opening match of the Women’s Asia Cup, a crucial tournament leading up to the T20 World Cup later this year, in Dambulla on Friday.
UAE and Nepal qualified for the tournament after reaching the semifinals of the Women’s Premier Cup held earlier this year. UAE won that event.
The current edition has eight teams divided into two groups of four each. Group A has India and Pakistan apart from Nepal and UAE. Group B comprises Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand and host Sri Lanka.
Latest on Sportstar
- Women’s Asia Cup 2024, Live Score: Nepal needs 116 to win against UAE in tournament opener
- How many times has France hosted the Olympics before Paris 2024?
- ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE updates: Score, Commentary, England all out at 416
- Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 schedule: Goa Challengers takes on Jaipur Patriots in opening match
- From becoming champions to Hall of Fame induction, Newport remains special for Paes, Amritraj
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE