MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Women’s Asia Cup 2024, Live Score: Nepal needs 116 to win against UAE in tournament opener

NEP vs UAE: Get all the latest score updates, commentary and highlights from the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 match between Nepal and United Arab Emirates being played in Dambulla.

Updated : Jul 19, 2024 15:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Nepal, led by Indu Barma (left), takes on UAE, led by Esha Oza (right), in the opening T20I of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Friday.
Nepal, led by Indu Barma (left), takes on UAE, led by Esha Oza (right), in the opening T20I of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Friday. | Photo Credit: Asian Cricket Council
infoIcon

Nepal, led by Indu Barma (left), takes on UAE, led by Esha Oza (right), in the opening T20I of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka on Friday. | Photo Credit: Asian Cricket Council

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 match between Nepal and United Arab Emirates being played in Dambulla.

Toss:Nepal wins the toss and elects to field first.

Nepal vs UAE, Women’s Asia Cup 2024 match details

Start time: 2 PM IST

Toss: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Live telecast (India): Star Sports Network

Live streaming (India): Disney+ Hotstar

PLAYING XIs

Nepal: Indu Barma (c), Rubina Chhetry, Sita Rana Magar, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha, Kabita Kunwar, Kabita Joshi, Puja Mahato, Samjhana Khadka, Kritika Marasini, Sabnam Rai

UAE: Esha Oza (c), Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Heena Hotchandani, Lavanya Keny, Khushi Sharma, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Theertha Satish, Vaishnave Mahesh

PREVIEW

Nepal faces United Arab Emirates in the opening match of the Women’s Asia Cup, a crucial tournament leading up to the T20 World Cup later this year, in Dambulla on Friday.

UAE and Nepal qualified for the tournament after reaching the semifinals of the Women’s Premier Cup held earlier this year. UAE won that event.

The current edition has eight teams divided into two groups of four each. Group A has India and Pakistan apart from Nepal and UAE. Group B comprises Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand and host Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

Women's Asia Cup /

Nepal /

UAE /

women's cricket

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Asia Cup 2024, Live Score: Nepal needs 116 to win against UAE in tournament opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. How many times has France hosted the Olympics before Paris 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE updates: Score, Commentary, England all out at 416
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 schedule: Goa Challengers takes on Jaipur Patriots in opening match
    PTI
  5. From becoming champions to Hall of Fame induction, Newport remains special for Paes, Amritraj
    Ayon Sengupta
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE updates: Score, Commentary, England all out at 416
    Team Sportstar
  2. The Paras Mhambrey interview: Looking back at a revolutionary age for Indian bowling
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Women’s Asia Cup 2024, Live Score: Nepal needs 116 to win against UAE in tournament opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs WI 2nd Test: Ton-up Pope leads England to 416 all out against West Indies on Day 1
    AFP
  5. TNPL 2024: Veteran Rahil Shah sets up Chepauk Super Gillies’ 23-run win over Salem Spartans
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Asia Cup 2024, Live Score: Nepal needs 116 to win against UAE in tournament opener
    Team Sportstar
  2. How many times has France hosted the Olympics before Paris 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE updates: Score, Commentary, England all out at 416
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 schedule: Goa Challengers takes on Jaipur Patriots in opening match
    PTI
  5. From becoming champions to Hall of Fame induction, Newport remains special for Paes, Amritraj
    Ayon Sengupta
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment