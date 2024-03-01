PKL Final Live Score: Haryana Steelers’ defiance frustrates Puneri Paltan in tense final: Pune leads 13-10

March 01, 2024 19:35

Players to watch out - Haryana Steelers

Jaideep Dahiya

The Haryana skipper has led his team by example in PKL 10. The first time captain in charge of a young squad has looked assured and calculative with his approach throughout the season. With 68 tackle points in 22 games, he’s also been rack solid in defence and forged a robust defence for his team. Haryana will bank on his leadership and defending skills as it takes on the might on Puneri’s plethora of raiders in the final.

Vinay

The young raider from Haryana Steelers has emerged as the one of the most exciting raiders in PKl 10. With 160 raid points in 22 matches, he’s leading the offensive unit of his team. It is not only about the number of points he has score but how her scored them in crunch moments. Vinay has been in tremendous form in the playoffs, registering 23 points in two matches. He scored 11 vital raid points against Jaipur Pink Panthers in semifinal 2 and will look continue his form against Puneri in the final.

Mohit Nandal

The Haryana Steelers defender has been in fine form throughout the season, and the eliminator was no exception. He spearheaded his team with eight crucial tackle points against Gujarat Giants and currently sits at fifth place in the highest tackle point-scorers list with 70 points. Mohit will be looking to maintain his impressive form in the final.