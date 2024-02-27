MagazineBuy Print

PKL 10 Playoffs: Players to watch out for in Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers semifinal 2

Here are four players (two from each teams) who will play a major role in helping their respective teams qualify for the final.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 10:56 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal (l) battles it out against Haryana Steelers’ Jaideep Dahiya.
Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal (l) battles it out against Haryana Steelers’ Jaideep Dahiya. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal (l) battles it out against Haryana Steelers’ Jaideep Dahiya. | Photo Credit: PKL

The first day of the PKL 10 knockouts delivered intense matches, setting the stage for exciting semifinals. Haryana Steelers outclassed Gujarat Giants in eliminator 2 to secure a semifinal clash against defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Let’s delve into the key players from both Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers who will be crucial in the curtial clash on Wednesday.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal

With 226 raid points, Arjun Deshwal is has the second most raid points in PKL 10. The Jaipur Pink Panther talisman was last year’s MVP and will be the key man in the semifinals. After a mid-season blip, Deshwal has comeback strong. He will have to play an important part against Haryana’s tight defence to progress his team to the second consecutive final.

Ankush

The young Indian defender has lived up to his reputation as one of the most aggressive defenders in PKL. He is not only Pink Panthers’ best defender but also is the leader of its defensive unit alongside skipper Sunil Kumar. He’s already accumulated 69 tackle points in 21 matches so far in the season.

ALSO READ | PKL Season 10: Vinay’s kabaddi journey - from second fiddle to talisman

Haryana Steelers

The Haryana Steelers co-skipper has been leading by example throughout the season, and the eliminator was no exception. He spearheaded his team with eight crucial tackle points against Gujarat Giants and currently sits at fourth place in the highest tackle point-scorers list with 69 points. Mohit will be looking to maintain his impressive form in the semifinal.

Vinay

The young raider from Haryana Steelers has emerged as the one of the most exciting raiders in PKl 10. With 149 raid points in 21 matches, he’s leading the offensive unit of his team. It is not only about the number of points he has score but how her scored them in crunch moments. Vinay score 12 raid points against Gujarat Giants in eliminator 2 and will look continue his form against Jaipur in the semifinal.

