PKL 10 Semifinal 2, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Road to semifinal, head-to-head, all you need to know

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers will lock horns in the second semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 at he Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 28.
Here’s a look at their journeys:
Jaipur Pink Panthers’ road to semifinal
Haryana Steelers’ road to semifinal
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL history
In PKL history, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers have played each other 14 times. Jaipur Pink Panthers lead the head-to-head record, winning 9 times while Haryana Steelers have returned with a victory on 3 occasions. Two matches have ended in ties.
Played - 14
Jaipur Pink Panthers - 9 | Haryana Steelers - 3 | Ties - 2
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL 10
In PKL 10, Jaipur defeated Haryana in both their encounters.
Haryana Steelers (34) lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers (45), January 3, 2024
Jaipur Pink Panthers (37) beat Haryana Steelers (27), January 17, 2024.
