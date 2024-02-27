MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 10 Semifinal 2, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Road to semifinal, head-to-head, all you need to know

Three-time PKL champion Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Haryana Steelers in the second semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24.

Published : Feb 27, 2024 17:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Haryana Steelers in semifinal 2.
Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Haryana Steelers in semifinal 2. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Jaipur Pink Panthers will face Haryana Steelers in semifinal 2. | Photo Credit: PKL

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers will lock horns in the second semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 at he Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 28.

Here’s a look at their journeys:

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ road to semifinal
Paltan finished the PKL 10 league stage as the second best team with 92 points from 22 games with a score difference of 141. It automatically qualified to the last four (top two teams in league stages qualify directly to the semifinals).
Haryana Steelers’ road to semifinal
Haryana Steelers qualifies as the fifth team to PKL 10 playoffs with 70 points from 22 games. It then defeated Gujarat Giants 42-25 in Eliminator 1 to seal a spot in the last four.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL history

In PKL history, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers have played each other 14 times. Jaipur Pink Panthers lead the head-to-head record, winning 9 times while Haryana Steelers have returned with a victory on 3 occasions. Two matches have ended in ties.

Played - 14

Jaipur Pink Panthers - 9 | Haryana Steelers - 3 | Ties - 2

ALSO READ | Players to watch out for in Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates semifinal 1

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL 10

In PKL 10, Jaipur defeated Haryana in both their encounters.

Haryana Steelers (34) lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers (45), January 3, 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers (37) beat Haryana Steelers (27), January 17, 2024.

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 10 /

Puneri Paltan /

Patna Pirates

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Semifinal 2, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Road to semifinal, head-to-head, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 10 Semifinal 1, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Road to semifinal, head-to-head, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shreyas Iyer included in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. WPL 2024: Star-studded opening ceremony kick starts second season in Bengaluru
    Mayank
  5. R. Ashwin: The formidable match-winner enters the 500-wickets club
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on PKL 2023

  1. PKL 10 Semifinal 2, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Road to semifinal, head-to-head, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 10 Semifinal 1, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Road to semifinal, head-to-head, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 10 Playoffs: Players to watch out for in Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers semifinal 2
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 10 Playoffs: Players to watch out for in Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates semifinal 1
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 Playoffs, PKL 10 HIGHLIGHTS: Haryana Steelers beats Gujarat Giants 42-25 in Eliminator 2; Patna Pirates enters semifinal with 37-35 win over Dabang Delhi
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10 Semifinal 2, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Road to semifinal, head-to-head, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 10 Semifinal 1, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Road to semifinal, head-to-head, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shreyas Iyer included in Mumbai squad for Ranji Trophy semifinals
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. WPL 2024: Star-studded opening ceremony kick starts second season in Bengaluru
    Mayank
  5. R. Ashwin: The formidable match-winner enters the 500-wickets club
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment