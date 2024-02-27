PKL 10 Semifinal 2, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers: Road to semifinal, head-to-head, all you need to know

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers will lock horns in the second semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 at he Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 28.

Here’s a look at their journeys:

Jaipur Pink Panthers’ road to semifinal Paltan finished the PKL 10 league stage as the second best team with 92 points from 22 games with a score difference of 141. It automatically qualified to the last four (top two teams in league stages qualify directly to the semifinals).

Haryana Steelers’ road to semifinal Haryana Steelers qualifies as the fifth team to PKL 10 playoffs with 70 points from 22 games. It then defeated Gujarat Giants 42-25 in Eliminator 1 to seal a spot in the last four.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL history

In PKL history, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Haryana Steelers have played each other 14 times. Jaipur Pink Panthers lead the head-to-head record, winning 9 times while Haryana Steelers have returned with a victory on 3 occasions. Two matches have ended in ties.

Played - 14

Jaipur Pink Panthers - 9 | Haryana Steelers - 3 | Ties - 2

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL 10

In PKL 10, Jaipur defeated Haryana in both their encounters.

Haryana Steelers (34) lost to Jaipur Pink Panthers (45), January 3, 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers (37) beat Haryana Steelers (27), January 17, 2024.