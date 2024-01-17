PKL Season 10 Chennai Diary: Of madness on the Marina, a famed rivalry and the knowledgable local crowd

With the athletics track at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium getting a long overdue makeover and a hectic travel schedule that saw the competitors change venues every week, PKL sides had to get creative when planning team training sessions.

Gujarat Giants decided to soak in some local flavour, holding a few endurance and running sessions at the iconic Marina Beach. One would expect fitness and skill sessions on sand to be the most challenging part of the day, but not for the Giants. The team struggled to train in peace in the middle of one of the busiest spots in the city. Onlookers kept coming up to them, some for photographs, others running alongside them.

“We love our fans and we are where we are because of those who watch and support us. However, sometimes, we just want to train,” Giants captain and Iranian kabaddi legend Fazel Atrachali said with a chuckle.

It wasn’t all work and no play for the side. The Iranians got to ride horses at the beach, while the side also got some time to cool off with a swim in the sea.

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan

Local flavour: In a clash of home state heroes, the spotlight initially blazed brightest on Sudhakar (with blue elbow band), his every touch met with an eruption of cheers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Contrasting emotions

The Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 was a tale of two emotions: the bittersweet sting of the Thalaivas’ winless streak and the unwavering love for the city’s local lads. The stands erupted not just for the Thalaivas, but for every Tamil Nadu player weaving magic on the mat. Sudhakar M’s lightning-fast raids for Patna Pirates and Abinesh Nadarajan’s rock-solid defence for Puneri Paltan ignited a fire in the hearts of local fans, underlining the state’s rich kabaddi heritage.

In a clash of home state heroes, the spotlight initially blazed brightest on Sudhakar, his every touch met with an eruption of cheers.

Yet, when the final whistle blew, it was Abinesh, who stood bathed in the warm glow of victory, his ‘high-five’ (when a defender gets five tackle points) galvanising supporters across team loyalties.

Saikat Chakraborty

Bittersweet: Telugu Titans’ Pawan Sehrawat faced his former franchise, Bengaluru Bulls, helmed by Randhir Sehrawat, with whom the star raider shared a close bond. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Student vs teacher

Star raider Pawan Sehrawat and veteran kabaddi coach Randhir Sehrawat enjoyed a relationship as close as that of father and son while at Bengaluru Bulls together. Consequently, fans were heartbroken when Pawan opted to enter the auction ahead of season nine, leaving a franchise he won the PKL title with and his renowned ‘Guru’.

Chennai witnessed the teacher going up against the student for the very first time when Pawan’s Telugu Titans took on the Bulls.

Pawan stepped onto the mat with a burning desire to conquer his former team. The Indian captain even boldly declared, “I know Randhir sir’s tactics, and it will be an exciting battle.”

The action on the mat lived up to the clarion calls off it. Pawan’s herculean efforts were on full display. He even scored a Super 10 (13 points). However, the Bulls had the better team effort. The side pipped the Titans in both departments in the first half, a gap the Titans could not bridge despite a better showing in the second half. In a dramatic twist, Pawan’s motivation clashed with reality as the apprentice admitted defeat, by a narrow two-point margin.

Mayank