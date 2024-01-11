MagazineBuy Print

PKL 2023: Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar ruled out of the season due to knee injury

Naveen Kumar of Dabang Delhi K.C. injured his knee during a match against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 15:35 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Naveen Kumar during Dabang Delhi's match against Bengal Warriors
Naveen Kumar during Dabang Delhi’s match against Bengal Warriors | Photo Credit: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
infoIcon

Naveen Kumar during Dabang Delhi's match against Bengal Warriors | Photo Credit: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan

Naveen Kumar of Dabang Delhi K.C. has been ruled out of the ongoing season of Pro Kabaddi League 10. This comes in the aftermath of the knee injury he sustained on December 27 during the match against Jaipur.

Durganath Wagle, CEO of Dabang Delhi, confirmed the news of Naveen missing out on the rest of the season on Dabang Delhi’s social media handle.

PKL: Naveen Kumar completes 1000 raid points

Earlier, Naveen completed 1000 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi League during Dabang Delhi KC’s match against the Bengal Warriors.

He became the sixth player in the league to achieve the feat after Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Rahul Chaudhari, and Deepak Hooda.

Naveen Kumar /

PKL 2023

