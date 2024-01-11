PKL 2023: Dabang Delhi’s Naveen Kumar ruled out of the season due to knee injury

Naveen Kumar of Dabang Delhi K.C. has been ruled out of the ongoing season of Pro Kabaddi League 10. This comes in the aftermath of the knee injury he sustained on December 27 during the match against Jaipur.

Durganath Wagle, CEO of Dabang Delhi, confirmed the news of Naveen missing out on the rest of the season on Dabang Delhi’s social media handle.

PKL: Naveen Kumar completes 1000 raid points

Earlier, Naveen completed 1000 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi League during Dabang Delhi KC’s match against the Bengal Warriors.

He became the sixth player in the league to achieve the feat after Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Rahul Chaudhari, and Deepak Hooda.