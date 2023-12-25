MagazineBuy Print

PKL: Naveen Kumar completes 1000 raid points

Naveen became the sixth player in the league to achieve the feat after Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Rahul Chaudhari and Deepak Hooda.

Published : Dec 25, 2023 20:34 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Naveen Kumar during Dabang Delhi’s match against Bengal Warriors on Monday.
Naveen Kumar during Dabang Delhi’s match against Bengal Warriors on Monday. | Photo Credit: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
infoIcon

Naveen Kumar during Dabang Delhi's match against Bengal Warriors on Monday. | Photo Credit: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan

Naveen Kumar completed 1000 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League during Dabang Delhi KC’s match against Bengal Warriors in Chennai on Monday.

He became the sixth player in the league to achieve the feat after Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Rahul Chaudhari and Deepak Hooda.

Starting Monday’s contest with 990 points to his name, Naveen recorded a Super 10 to make a place in the exclusive club. Naveen ended the match with 11 points which included four bonus points.

Nicknamed ‘Naveen Express’, the raider was named the Most Valuable Player during the seventh and eighth seasons of the league. He led the side to the title in the eighth season. Dabang Delhi also made it to the final in PKL 7 but fell short in the final.

Related Topics

Naveen Kumar /

PKL 2023 /

PKL 10 /

Dabang Delhi

