PKL 10: Patna Pirates defender Krishan Dhull gears up for playoff challenge against Dabang Delhi

Every player likes to shine against their former side. For Patna Pirates’ defender Krishan Dhull, the stage could not be set any better as he awaits Dabang Delhi in Eliminator 1 of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad on February 26.

The 21-year-old defender, who has played a pivotal role in the Pirates’ journey to the PKL 10 knockouts, relishes the opportunity.

“It’ll be exciting to play against my former team in the playoffs. After two seasons with them, I’m eager to prove myself and show them what they’re missing this season,” he told Sportstar.

Hailing from Pai village in Haryana’s Kaithal district, Krishan has emerged as one of the best defenders in the league following two underwhelming seasons with the capital city outfit.

After only managing 61 tackle points in 42 matches, he was released by Delhi and bought by the Pirates in the PKL 10 auction. The change in jersey colours has proved to be a turnaround for the youngster, as he has already registered 73 tackle points from 22 matches this season.

“I couldn’t do well in my first two seasons and when Patna bought me in the auction, I wanted to repay the faith that they showed in me. Our coach has changed some of my things in practice, I’ve also added a few new skills like ankle hold, and double thigh hold into my game,” he explained.

Dhull credits Pirates’ coach Narender Redu for his improved performance, attributing his ability to handle pressure and stay focused on the game to Redu’s guidance.

“Coach sir is a very calm person, he never takes the pressure and more importantly, he never puts pressure on us. He always tells us to play with a clear mind and focus. He asks us to play the situation and don’t think about too many things while we’re on the mat,” he said.

The three-time PKL champions’ journey to the playoffs was not without its fair share of drama, from loss of form to mid-season captaincy change. However, the young defender’s consistency has propelled the Patna-based franchise to a touching distance to add more silverware to its cabinet.

He boasts an impressive 73 points from 68 successful tackles, placing him just behind Puneri Paltan’s Mohammadreza Chiyaneh in both categories. This achievement is particularly noteworthy considering Chiyaneh’s status as a world-renowned defender and the player he incidentally replaced on the Pirates team.

On his approach to defending, Dhull says, “I usually track the eyes of raiders when they raid, it helps me to judge their moves. Otherwise, I like to keep things as simple as possible,”

This season, he’s shouldered the Patna defence with ease and pulled off some outrageous advance tackles.

“Advance tackles are instinctive. It depends a lot on preparation and practice. Whenever the raider tries to attack the corner, it opens an opportunity for me to go for the tackle, but I cannot predetermine, I’ve got to be ready and then let my instinct take over depending on the game situation,” he says.

Born into a family of kabaddi players, Dhull was practically raised in the sport. The passion for athletics hums in his veins, fueled by a burning desire to one day wear the national colours. But Dhull is no stranger to reality. He acknowledges the arduous path ahead, demanding unwavering dedication and relentless effort to achieve his dream.

“Of course, I want to play for India and win medals but I also know it’ll take time. I have to be more consistent and continue to improve my game. Right now I’m just focusing on the upcoming eliminator, that’s what I need to do,” he concludes.

Dhull’s breakout season has propelled him into the kabaddi spotlight, and he’ll be a key player alongside raider Sachin in the Pirates’ quest to reach the semifinals.