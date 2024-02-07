MagazineBuy Print

Pro Kabaddi League Live Score PKL 10 Updates: Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan at 8PM, Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers later

PKL 10: Catch the live score and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixtures at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Updated : Feb 07, 2024 19:36 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Pro Kabaddi League match day 61.
Catch the live score and updates from the Pro Kabaddi League match day 61. | Photo Credit: PKL
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the Pro Kabaddi League match day 61. | Photo Credit: PKL

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from match day 61 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 being played at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on February 7, 2024.

  • February 07, 2024 19:36
    Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Lineups

    Bengaluru Bulls: Akshit, Surjeet, Parteek, Sushil, Monu, Saurabh Nandal, Ran Singh

    Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket, Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Gaurav Khatri, Chiyaneh

  • February 07, 2024 19:32
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

