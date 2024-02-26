UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates, WPL 2024: Kapp jolts UPW early, removes top order

- February 26, 2024 20:05UPW 33/3 (7 overs)
Grace Harris might need to amp up the scoring rate. She will go up against Annabel Sutherland who is given her first over for the evening. She welcomes her compatriot with a smash through the deep midwicket boundary. She continues to pull on the leg side but Jemimah is manning the ropes there. Six runs come off the over for the Warriorz. Definitely need more of this. Time for a timeout.
- February 26, 2024 20:02UPW 26/3 (6 overs)
Arundhati Reddy will round out the PowerPlay. We can see a slightly annoyed Healy watching on and understandably so. Shweta Sehrawat is celebrating her 20th birthday. Not ideal, the amount of anxiety she might be dealing with right now. Sehrawat is being extra cautious. Grace Harris walks up to her partner with a few words of encouragement. Strike rotation needs to happen.
- February 26, 2024 20:00UPW 24/3 (6 overs) Kapp bowls out
Kapp is done for the night. She claims three wickets giving away just five runs in four overs. Look at her bowling card - 4-1-5-3
- February 26, 2024 19:54POWERPLAY SPECIALIST- Kapp
Marizanne Kapp has 12 wickets in the PowerPlay in WPL history. The most by any bowler. Absolute legend.
- February 26, 2024 19:52UPW 20/3 (5 overs)
Shikha Pandey returns. Grace Harris and Shweta Sehrawat need to find a way to counter this momentum from the Capitals. Pandey oversteps but the free hit yields just a single as Sehrawat’s attempt to go big but is caught by Capsey. Just the five runs come off this over.
- February 26, 2024 19:48WUPW 16/3 (4 overs) Kapp removes McGrath and Healy
Kapp returns and knocks Tahlia McGrath’s off stump. A peach of a jaffa! Grace Harris is in far too early for her own liking and has a massive job at hand. There’s an appeal for a potential caught behind, but Delhi won’t push for it after the umpires show no interest. Delightful swing bowling. But Kapp will get her player as Healy holes out to Shafali after coming the track to go big. Fantastic running catch by Shafali Verma
WICKETS Tahlia McGrath b Kapp 1 (8b 0x4 0x6) SR: 12.5
Alyssa Healy c Shafali Verma b Kapp 13 (15b 2x4 0x6) SR: 86.66
- February 26, 2024 19:46UPW 11/1 (3 overs)
Lanning hands the ball to Minnu Mani. Spin early in the PowerPlay. Healy continues to target runs through the leg side and begins with two through short midwicket. Almost looks like a drop there. Minnu is getting some help from the surface. She finally negotiates this down mid-off and has to run hard to make it to safety. If there was a direct hit, McGrath would be mamking the painful walk back to the hut.
- February 26, 2024 19:41CUPW 11/1 (3 overs) KAPP GETS VRINDA, wicket maiden
Kapp returns and begins with one pitched in the channel. Vrinda beaten. She then tries to go big but gives Shikha a simple catch at third man. Nice bounce there for Kapp. Vrinda falls for a duck. The Australian captain and vice captain are now out there for the UP Warriorz. They’ve done a lot of damage in yellow jerseys. Can this be the same?
WICKET Dinesh Vrinda c Pandey b Kapp 0 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0
- February 26, 2024 19:36UPW 11/0 (2 overs)
Shikha Pandey will take guard at the other end. Healy is all kinds of tentative her. Almost knicks this one from Shikha. But Healy is detemined to open her arms and send the ball to her leg side and it runs away to the boundary as she goes across her pads for four. She pulls the next one deep for a single. OH WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN. Vrinda drives and the ball drops short of Lanning at short midwicket. Shikha then sends in a back of the length delivery which she has not hit cleanly. She is looking for the ball but Healy screams asking her to run. Good call from the captain. She then comes down the wicket to get the ball to fence through deep midwicket.
- February 26, 2024 19:33UPW 1/0 (1 over)
Marizanne Kapp will open the bowling for Delhi Capitals, as always. Healy and Vrinda are out to improve on their showing from their campaign opener against RCB. Healy looks a bit shifty right up front, her feet itching to make room. Three dots to begin for Kapp. Good so far. Healy too is feeling out the South African pacer. Make that four ducks, this one dribbles away after an inside edge. She knows Lanning is at slip. She gets off the mark with a pull to deep backward square leg. Kapp has got some swing with the final ball drifting away from Vrinda. Just the one run from the first over of the day.
- February 26, 2024 19:30What the WPL is all about
- February 26, 2024 19:11Gouher Sultana’s fairytale
Gouher Sultana last played for India in 2014 and was not a part of the WPL last season. She has been handed a debut and will hope to make the most of the opportunity. A very spin-heavy bowling arsenal for Jon Lewis’ side.
- February 26, 2024 19:04PLAYING XI - UPW v DC
UP Warriorz XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana
Delhi Capitals XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhathi Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
- February 26, 2024 19:01TOSS: Delhi Capitals wins the toss, opts to bowl
Meg Lanning optss to bowl as she believes dew will come into play eventually. Healy says she would have liked to chase too. Delhi Capitals are unchanged in this encounter while UP Warriorz swap out Saima Thakor for Gouher Sultana.
- February 26, 2024 19:00RESULTS SO FAR:
Delhi Capitals lost its opening encounter against Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a last-ball thriller
UP Warriorz lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in its opening match by 2 runs in a last-ball thriller.
Both teams will want to open their account in WPL 2024.
- February 26, 2024 18:58Points tally
- February 26, 2024 18:57NEW PITCH FOR GAME #4
A new strip is being used for this UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals game. Delhi has the upper hand against the Warriorz, having won both the encounters between these twol teams.
- February 26, 2024 18:48UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals match preview by Mayank
In a fight for the first points in the Women’s Premier League 2024, UP Warriorz battles against Delhi Capitals on Monday in the league match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here.
After losing their season openers courtesy of two nail-biters, both teams will be eager to get their campaigns back on track.Read the full preview here.
- February 26, 2024 18:29FAQs for the Women’s Premier League Season 2
- Five teams will face off against each other in the nearly month-long tournament
- Mumbai Indians is the defending champion
- Captains of the teams:
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy
Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana
- February 26, 2024 18:28Where to watch WPL 2024?
You can follow the live telecast of the Women’s Premier League on Sports18 and stream it on the Jio Cinema app.
