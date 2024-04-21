MagazineBuy Print

Live

Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 1-0 FUL; Alexander-Arnold scores freekick to take the lead

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Premier League 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Fulham being played at the Craven Cottage.

Updated : Apr 21, 2024 21:35 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott in action with Fulham’s Calvin Bassey during the Premier League 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Fulham.
Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott in action with Fulham’s Calvin Bassey during the Premier League 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Fulham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott in action with Fulham’s Calvin Bassey during the Premier League 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Fulham. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

LINEUPS

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Djik, Robertson, Elliot, Endo, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz

Fulham starting XI: Leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Palihinha, Iwobi, Pereira, Reid, Muniz

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 match start?
The Premier League 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Fulham will kick off at 9:00 PM IST, on Sunday, April 21 at the Craven Cottage Stadium.
Where to watch the Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 match?
The match can be seen on the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom. In India, it will be available on Star Sports Select 2, SD and HD.
It can be live streamed on the Sky Go app in the UK and on Disney+ Hotstar in India

Liverpool

Fulham

Premier League 2023-24

Jurgen Klopp

Mohamed Salah

