Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: LIV 1-0 FUL; Alexander-Arnold scores freekick to take the lead

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Djik, Robertson, Elliot, Endo, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Jota, Diaz
Fulham starting XI: Leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Palihinha, Iwobi, Pereira, Reid, Muniz
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 match start?
The Premier League 2023-24 match between Liverpool and Fulham will kick off at 9:00 PM IST, on Sunday, April 21 at the Craven Cottage Stadium.
Where to watch the Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League 2023-24 match?
The match can be seen on the Sky Sports Network in the United Kingdom. In India, it will be available on Star Sports Select 2, SD and HD.
It can be live streamed on the Sky Go app in the UK and on Disney+ Hotstar in India
