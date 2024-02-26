MagazineBuy Print

WPL 2024: UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals aim for first win of season

In a fight for the first points in the Women’s Premier League 2024, UP Warriorz battles against Delhi Capitals on Monday in the league match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Published : Feb 26, 2024 07:27 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Mayank
Delhi Capitals Alice Capsey in action.
Delhi Capitals Alice Capsey in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals Alice Capsey in action. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

In a fight for the first points in the Women’s Premier League 2024, UP Warriorz battles against Delhi Capitals on Monday in the league match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here.

After losing their season openers courtesy of two nail-biters, both teams will be eager to get their campaigns back on track.

While Mumbai Indians’ S. Sajana stole the thunder with a six against Capitals with five runs needed off the final delivery, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Asha Sobhana’s five-wicket haul derailed Warriorz’s well-set chase.

DC brought Annabel Sutherland for Jess Jonassen in the playing XI, going in with only one change against MI from the team, which featured in the WPL 2023 final.

The spotlight would be on teenager Alice Capsey, who single-handedly kept DC in contention with her all-around performance. Her ability to take on bowlers at will was on display against MI. The team would want her to continue the good run with both bat and ball.

READ | WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants stumbles to five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians in low-scoring encounter

The in-form Jemimah Rodrigues gives the Capitals a much-needed boost down the order.

Arundhati Reddy was the pick of bowlers for DC in its last game. Her slower, fuller ball that had gone through Nat Sciver-Brunt’s defence would certainly run in the opposition’s mind.

Marizanne Kapp, who also used the juice off the surface, moves the new ball with control on both sides, which bodes well for DC.

With a new pitch coming into the picture, spinners Radha Yadav and Capsey play an even more crucial role.

Things are a little bleak for Warriorz, meanwhile. Skipper Alyssa Healy struggled to get started before the middle order fell short in a close game against RCB.

All-rounders Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris contributed with both bat and ball. However, Warriorz’s reliance on foreign players may pose a long-term problem for the team.

Indian youngsters Shweta Sehrawat and Poonam Khemnar have shown glimpses of their talent, but Warriorz would expect them to stand tall when it matters the most.

Fielding is something which Warriorz can be proud of. It is the only team in the tournament which impressed in this department. Vrinda Dinesh, in particular, was impressive in the field.

With Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone, and Deepti Sharma in the mix, Warriorz can be confident in their spin department, especially now that the pitch is assisting the tweakers more.

