WPL 2024: Gujarat Giants stumbles to five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians in low-scoring encounter

Mumbai Indians knows a thing or two about chases, having never lost a game when batting second in the Women’s Premier League. Sunday’s WPL clash against Gujarat Giants on Sunday extended that run.
Amelia Kerr’s all-round performance (4/17 and 31, 25b 3x4), along with with Shabnim Ismail’s clinical strikes (three for 18) and Harmanpreet Kaur’s batting (46, 41b 5x4, 1x6), drove MI to a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the side’s second win in a row.
After a few early jitters which saw the top order fall cheaply, Harmanpreet and Kerr added 66 runs for the fourth wicket, helping MI to the finish line with 11 balls to spare.
Earlier, a mediocre batting display by the Beth Mooney-led side saw them manage just 126 for nine after being asked to bat first.
Seasoned Indian bat Veda Krishnamurthy opened the batting alonside Mooney for the Giants but Ismail, proving international retirement had done nothing to hamper her ability to extract bite from a surface, trapped her plumb in front for a duck. She took out Harleen Deol in her second over. Wickets fell at regular intervals for the Giants, with the side struggling at 58 for four at the halfway stage.
Ismail returned to the attack and quickly removed Mooney before passing the baton to Kerr. The Kiwi ended Ashleigh Gardner’s 22-ball struggle and cleaned up Sneh Rana for a duck in the 14th over. She claimed Tanuja Kanwar and Lea Tahuhu’s wickets to finish end with a four-wicket haul.
A 48-run association between Kathryn Bryce and Tanuja for the eighth wicket saved the Giants’ blushes, helping them to a modest total. However, their search for balance and a perfect playing XI -- the side’s shortcomings from season one -- unfortunately endure.
