Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Highlights, WPL 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur seals five-wicket win with a six

Kathryn Bryce and Tanuja Kanwar’s partnership the saving grace for Giants

A 48-run stand from 36 balls for the eighth wicket helps Giants to 127. Here’s what Bryce had to say about the game:

It was really good to get that partnership. The pitch is a little tricky and is doing a bit off the seam still.

(About the score they were looking at) Probably around the 150-160 mark. Did not get off to the best start and that made things tricky. Shabnim Ismail’s cutters were getting something out of the pitch. If you use your variations, it is going to be tough for the batters to get going.