IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs PBKS: Harshal leads with 22 wickets, Bumrah second and Arshdeep fifth

Harshal Patel took the lead over Jasprit Bumrah in the the IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings match.
Harshal of PBKS took 2/28 in his four overs to take his tally to 22 wickets. Teammate Arshdeep Singh took 1/31 and moved up to fifth in the running.
Mukesh Kumar had moved fourth in the IPL 2024 purple cap standings after the match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants match in Delhi on Tuesday.
Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|13
|22
|9.51
|19.45
|3/15
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|13
|20
|6.48
|16.80
|5/21
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|KKR
|12
|18
|8.34
|20.38
|3/16
|Mukesh Kumar
|DC
|14
|17
|10.36
|21.64
|3/14
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|13
|17
|10.10
|27.52
|4/29
*Updated after RR vs PBKS on May 15
PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike rate
|Economy
|BBI
|2023
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|17
|28
|18.64
|13.92
|8.03
|4/11
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|17
|27
|19.51
|15.11
|7.75
|5/40
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|15
|32
|14.34
|10.56
|8.14
|5/27
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|17
|30
|18.26
|13.30
|8.34
|4/24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.57
|14.84
|6.69
|4/12
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|KXIP
|14
|24
|18.66
|14.00
|8.00
|4/16
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|14
|26
|14.19
|12.00
|7.05
|5/19
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|17
|23
|21.30
|17.20
|7.42
|4/29
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.38
|12.00
|8.14
|3/22
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|CSK
|16
|23
|19.65
|14.00
|8.39
|4/14
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|18
|32
|15.53
|11.70
|7.95
|4/42
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|DD
|16
|25
|18.12
|15.10
|7.19
|4/20
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|16
|28
|13.39
|13.50
|5.95
|5/13
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|DC
|16
|21
|20.42
|16.80
|7.29
|3/26
|2009
|RP Singh
|DC
|16
|23
|18.13
|15.50
|6.98
|4/22
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|RR
|11
|22
|12.09
|11.22
|6.46
|6/14
