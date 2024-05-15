IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs PBKS: Harshal leads with 22 wickets, Bumrah second and Arshdeep fifth

Harshal Patel took the lead over Jasprit Bumrah in the the IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings match.

Harshal of PBKS took 2/28 in his four overs to take his tally to 22 wickets. Teammate Arshdeep Singh took 1/31 and moved up to fifth in the running.

Mukesh Kumar had moved fourth in the IPL 2024 purple cap standings after the match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants match in Delhi on Tuesday.

Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Harshal Patel PBKS 13 22 9.51 19.45 3/15 Jasprit Bumrah MI 13 20 6.48 16.80 5/21 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 12 18 8.34 20.38 3/16 Mukesh Kumar DC 14 17 10.36 21.64 3/14 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 13 17 10.10 27.52 4/29

*Updated after RR vs PBKS on May 15

