IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs PBKS: Harshal leads with 22 wickets, Bumrah second and Arshdeep fifth

IPL 2024: Here are the Purple Cap standings for this Indian Premier League season after Match 65 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Published : May 15, 2024 23:28 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Harshal Patel leads the purple cap standings in IPL 2024.
Harshal Patel leads the purple cap standings in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Harshal Patel took the lead over Jasprit Bumrah in the the IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings match.

Harshal of PBKS took 2/28 in his four overs to take his tally to 22 wickets. Teammate Arshdeep Singh took 1/31 and moved up to fifth in the running.

Mukesh Kumar had moved fourth in the IPL 2024 purple cap standings after the match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants match in Delhi on Tuesday.

Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Harshal Patel PBKS 13 22 9.51 19.45 3/15
Jasprit Bumrah MI 13 20 6.48 16.80 5/21
Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 12 18 8.34 20.38 3/16
Mukesh Kumar DC 14 17 10.36 21.64 3/14
Arshdeep Singh PBKS 13 17 10.10 27.52 4/29

*Updated after RR vs PBKS on May 15

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI
2023 Mohammed Shami GT 17 28 18.64 13.92 8.03 4/11
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40
2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27
2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24
2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12
2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29
2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22
2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14
2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42
2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20
2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13
2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26
2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22
2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

