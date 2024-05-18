MagazineBuy Print

RR vs KKR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals eyes qualifier spot against table-topper Kolkata Knight Riders

RR vs KKR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals will carry a psychological advantage against Kolkata Knight Riders after pulling off a record chase to prevail the last time these two sides met.

Published : May 18, 2024 23:31 IST , GUWAHATI - 2 MINS READ

Santadeep Dey
Santadeep Dey
The match on Sunday may end up deciding whether Rajasthan Royals finish in the top two or not.
The match on Sunday may end up deciding whether Rajasthan Royals finish in the top two or not. | Photo Credit: PTI
The match on Sunday may end up deciding whether Rajasthan Royals finish in the top two or not. | Photo Credit: PTI

An alert from the National Disaster Management Authority bears grim prognoses about impending thunderstorms, rain and gusty wind for Guwahati residents ahead of Rajasthan Royals versus Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League’s last group-stage fixture.

That the match at Barsapara Stadium may end up deciding whether Sanju Samson’s men finish in the top two, it may have the dugout addressing a prayer or two to the rain gods.

How things are

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru being the latest entrant, the top four are now decided. 

The mathematics also has become quite simple. Even if Sunrisers Hyderabad wins its day game against Punjab Kings, RR can still finish second by beating KKR.

Stats

If Sunday’s contest does get underway, death overs are where Samson’s team needs to metamorphose into its full glory. RR has not only scored 71 runs more than KKR between the 16th and 20th over, but it has also picked 24 wickets, a touch better than KKR’s 21.

ALSO READ | RR vs KKR, IPL 2024: Sangakkara optimistic about Guwahati pitch for crucial clash against Kolkata

RR will also carry a psychological advantage for it pulled off a record chase to prevail the last time these two sides met.

An interesting duel to look forward to will be the one between spinners CV Varun (KKR) and Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) in the middle overs. While Varun has picked 16 wickets, the most by any bowler in 2024 between overs 7 and 16, Chahal has accounted for 15.

Salt unavailable

KKR will not have Phil Salt, who has flown back to England on national duty, in the eleven. He is the side’s second-highest run-scorer this season (435). Although Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz will be an ideal like-for-like replacement, Shreyas Iyer and Co. haven’t officially named anybody.

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
