RR vs KKR, IPL 2024: Sangakkara optimistic about Guwahati pitch for crucial clash against Kolkata

RR vs KKR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara seemed optimistic about Guwahati’s pitch ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders game.

Published : May 18, 2024 19:43 IST , GUWAHATI - 1 MIN READ

Santadeep Dey
Santadeep Dey
Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara during the pre-match press conference ahead of the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders.
Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara during the pre-match press conference ahead of the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara during the pre-match press conference ahead of the IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan Royals’ Director of Cricket, feels that the track at his side’s ‘adopted home’ in Guwahati is better than it seemed during the previous fixture against Punjab Kings.

On the eve of the Indian Premier League’s last league game against table-topper Kolkata Knight Riders at the Barsapara Stadium, Sangakkara said, “I’m terrible at reading pitches. I leave that up to the curators, who know more than I do. I thought the last pitch was very good. Both sides did not bat as well as they would have wanted, especially us. I think we could have got 170-180, comfortably, so it’s not the fault of the pitch really.”

Both PBKS and RR representatives, Nathan Ellis and Shane Bond respectively, had remarked that the wicket had behaved slower than expected at the post-match press conference on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the KKR management has decided to keep its cards close to its chest regarding the potential replacement of wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt, who’s returned to England on national duty.

Batter Ramandeep Singh said, “He has been an integral part of the campaign. I am sure whoever replaces him will also do well because all of us have been putting in the hard yards. The eleven will be announced at the toss tomorrow.”

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Rajasthan Royals /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Kumar Sangakkara

