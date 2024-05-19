IPL 2024 Points Table Update after RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bengaluru edges past Chennai Super Kings to clinch playoff spot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday to secure the final playoff spot of the IPL 2024.

The win lifted RCB over CSK to fourth in the points table, securing Faf du Plessis and his men a spot in the eliminator game in the playoff.

RCB’s win came after it posted 218/5 in the first innings, before restricting its opponents to 191/7 in its run defence.

CSK in fact needed only 201 runs to make the cut, as it would have maintained its NRR over RCB. But the home side held its nerve in the final gasps of the game to secure the playoff spot,.

IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE

Team Mat Won Lost NR Points NRR 1. Kolkata Knight Riders (Q) 13 9 3 1 19 +1.428 2. Rajasthan Royals (Q) 13 8 5 0 16 +0.273 3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q) 13 7 5 1 15 +0.406 4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 7 7 0 14 +0.459 5. Chennai Super Kings 14 7 7 0 14 +0.392 6. Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 7 0 14 -0.377 7. Lucknow Super Giants (E) 14 7 7 0 14 -0.667 8. Gujarat Titans (E) 14 5 7 2 12 -1.063 9. Punjab Kings (E) 13 5 8 0 10 -0.347 10. Mumbai Indians (E) 14 4 10 0 8 -0.318

(Updated after RCB vs CSK on May 18)