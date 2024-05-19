Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday to secure the final playoff spot of the IPL 2024.
The win lifted RCB over CSK to fourth in the points table, securing Faf du Plessis and his men a spot in the eliminator game in the playoff.
RCB’s win came after it posted 218/5 in the first innings, before restricting its opponents to 191/7 in its run defence.
CSK in fact needed only 201 runs to make the cut, as it would have maintained its NRR over RCB. But the home side held its nerve in the final gasps of the game to secure the playoff spot,.
IPL 2024 POINTS TABLE
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1. Kolkata Knight Riders (Q)
|13
|9
|3
|1
|19
|+1.428
|2. Rajasthan Royals (Q)
|13
|8
|5
|0
|16
|+0.273
|3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Q)
|13
|7
|5
|1
|15
|+0.406
|4. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|+0.459
|5. Chennai Super Kings
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|+0.392
|6. Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.377
|7. Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|14
|7
|7
|0
|14
|-0.667
|8. Gujarat Titans (E)
|14
|5
|7
|2
|12
|-1.063
|9. Punjab Kings (E)
|13
|5
|8
|0
|10
|-0.347
|10. Mumbai Indians (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|8
|-0.318
(Updated after RCB vs CSK on May 18)
Latest on Sportstar
- RR vs KKR, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals eyes qualifier spot against table-topper Kolkata Knight Riders
- IPL 2024 Points Table Update after RCB vs CSK: Royal Challengers Bengaluru edges past Chennai Super Kings to clinch playoff spot
- IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RCB vs CSK: Harshal leads with 22 wickets, Bumrah second; Deshpande enters top five
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RCB vs CSK: Virat Kohli extends lead at top; Ruturaj Gaikwad second
- RCB vs CSK Highlights IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins 27 runs, qualifies for playoffs; Chennai eliminated
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE