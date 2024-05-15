MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs PBKS: Virat Kohli continues on top; Riyan Parag moves fourth

IPL 2024: Here are the Orange Cap standings for this Indian Premier League after the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. 

Published : May 15, 2024 23:13 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli leads the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race.
Virat Kohli leads the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli leads the IPL 2024 Orange Cap race. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Riyan Parag moved up to fourth in the the IPL 2024 orange cap standings after the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Parag scored a cameo knock of 48 in 34 balls to help RR set a target of 145. Sanju Samson had a disappointing innings of 18 runs and hence moved down to sixth in the running.

Virat Kohli continued to remain at the top with 661 runs in 13 matches so far. He scored 27 against DC to give his side a decent start.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad remained in the second spot with 583 runs in 13 innings after his unbeaten 42 against RR.

Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli RCB 13 661 66.10 155.56 113*
Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 13 583 58.30 141.50 108*
Travis Head SRH 11 533 53.30 201.89 102
Riyan Parag RR 13 531 59.00 152.58 84*
Sai Sudharsan GT 12 527 47.90 141.28 103

*Updated after RR VS PBKS match on May 15

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike rate 50 100 HS
2023 Shubman Gill GT 890 59.33 157.80 4 3 129
2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101*
2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132*
2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100
2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84
2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126
2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113
2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91
2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83
2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95
2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128
2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107
2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89
2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89
2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115

IPL 2024 /

Virat Kohli

