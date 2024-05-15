IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs PBKS: Virat Kohli continues on top; Riyan Parag moves fourth

Riyan Parag moved up to fourth in the the IPL 2024 orange cap standings after the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

Parag scored a cameo knock of 48 in 34 balls to help RR set a target of 145. Sanju Samson had a disappointing innings of 18 runs and hence moved down to sixth in the running.

Virat Kohli continued to remain at the top with 661 runs in 13 matches so far. He scored 27 against DC to give his side a decent start.

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad remained in the second spot with 583 runs in 13 innings after his unbeaten 42 against RR.

Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 13 661 66.10 155.56 113* Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 13 583 58.30 141.50 108* Travis Head SRH 11 533 53.30 201.89 102 Riyan Parag RR 13 531 59.00 152.58 84* Sai Sudharsan GT 12 527 47.90 141.28 103

*Updated after RR VS PBKS match on May 15

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST