IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs PBKS: Virat Kohli continues on top; Riyan Parag moves fourth

Riyan Parag moved up to fourth in the the IPL 2024 orange cap standings after the match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings on Wednesday.
Parag scored a cameo knock of 48 in 34 balls to help RR set a target of 145. Sanju Samson had a disappointing innings of 18 runs and hence moved down to sixth in the running.
Virat Kohli continued to remain at the top with 661 runs in 13 matches so far. He scored 27 against DC to give his side a decent start.
Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad remained in the second spot with 583 runs in 13 innings after his unbeaten 42 against RR.
Here is the list of leading run-scorers in IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|13
|661
|66.10
|155.56
|113*
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|13
|583
|58.30
|141.50
|108*
|Travis Head
|SRH
|11
|533
|53.30
|201.89
|102
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|13
|531
|59.00
|152.58
|84*
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|12
|527
|47.90
|141.28
|103
*Updated after RR VS PBKS match on May 15
ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50
|100
|HS
|2023
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|890
|59.33
|157.80
|4
|3
|129
|2022
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|863
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|116
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|635
|45.35
|136.26
|4
|1
|101*
|2020
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|670
|55.83
|129.34
|5
|1
|132*
|2019
|David Warner
|SRH
|692
|69.20
|143.87
|8
|1
|100
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|735
|52.50
|142.44
|8
|0
|84
|2017
|David Warner
|SRH
|641
|58.27
|141.81
|4
|1
|126
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|973
|81.08
|152.03
|7
|4
|113
|2015
|David Warner
|SRH
|562
|43.23
|156.54
|7
|0
|91
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|660
|44.00
|137.78
|5
|0
|83
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|CSK
|733
|52.35
|129.50
|6
|0
|95
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|733
|61.08
|160.74
|7
|1
|128
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|608
|67.55
|183.13
|3
|2
|107
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|MI
|618
|47.53
|132.61
|5
|0
|89
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|CSK
|572
|52.00
|144.81
|5
|0
|89
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|KXIP
|616
|68.44
|139.68
|5
|1
|115
