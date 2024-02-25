WPL 2024: Revamped Gujarat Giants faces uphill task against buoyant Mumbai Indians

Wooden spoon holder in 2023, Gujarat Giants will have its task cut out when it takes on defending champion Mumbai Indians to start its Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 campaign at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

With a revamped team, all eyes will be on how Giants fare against MI, especially considering its significant defeats of 143 runs and 55 runs in the previous season against the same opposition.

Mumbai started its season with a victory over Delhi Capitals. However, its two dependable forces, Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt, didn’t have a perfect start to WPL 2024 and will be eager to make a comeback.

Although Mumbai faced a setback with its foreign players in the top order, the return to form of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia, who got impressive fifties, adds strength to its line-up.

Yastika looked as good as she could, and Harmanpreet broke a long streak of single-digit scores. MI’s skipper looked in great touch, and with her strong leg-side game, she poses a formidable threat, especially with the boundary line favouring her from the Pavilion end.

Pooja Vastrakar and Amelia Kerr are entrusted with the finisher’s role for Mumbai, while the addition of Shabnim Ismail bolsters its pace bowling options.

Against Capitals, Mumbai’s spinners, especially leg-spinners Kerr and B. Keerthana, seemed unsettled on a fresh pitch. Amandeep Kaur, the left-arm wrist spinner, might offer a surprise element and could replace the latter in the playing XI.

For Gujarat Giants, the return of Beth Mooney, who missed most of the previous season due to injury, provides a significant boost. She will form a reliable opening partnership with Laura Wolvaardt, with Harleen Deol slotting in at No. 3.

Dayalan Hemalatha will provide flexibility in the batting order, supported by young Australia sensation Phoebe Litchfield and experienced all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner.

ICC Associate Women’s Player of the Decade, Scotland’s Kathryn Bryce, opens up the fifth overseas slot and extends the batting up to No. 8 with vice-captain Sneh Rana.

Rana, who led the team in Mooney’s absence in the first season, will play a vital role in leading the relatively inexperienced bowling attack for Giants.