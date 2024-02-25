MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL 2024: Revamped Gujarat Giants faces uphill task against buoyant Mumbai Indians

With a revamped team, all eyes will be on how Giants fare against MI, especially considering its significant defeats of 143 runs and 55 runs in the previous season against the same opposition.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 11:04 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Mayank
Beth Mooney of Gujarat Giants in action during WPL 2023.
Beth Mooney of Gujarat Giants in action during WPL 2023. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS
infoIcon

Beth Mooney of Gujarat Giants in action during WPL 2023. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Wooden spoon holder in 2023, Gujarat Giants will have its task cut out when it takes on defending champion Mumbai Indians to start its Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 campaign at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

With a revamped team, all eyes will be on how Giants fare against MI, especially considering its significant defeats of 143 runs and 55 runs in the previous season against the same opposition.

Mumbai started its season with a victory over Delhi Capitals. However, its two dependable forces, Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt, didn’t have a perfect start to WPL 2024 and will be eager to make a comeback.

Although Mumbai faced a setback with its foreign players in the top order, the return to form of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia, who got impressive fifties, adds strength to its line-up.

Yastika looked as good as she could, and Harmanpreet broke a long streak of single-digit scores. MI’s skipper looked in great touch, and with her strong leg-side game, she poses a formidable threat, especially with the boundary line favouring her from the Pavilion end.

Pooja Vastrakar and Amelia Kerr are entrusted with the finisher’s role for Mumbai, while the addition of Shabnim Ismail bolsters its pace bowling options.

Against Capitals, Mumbai’s spinners, especially leg-spinners Kerr and B. Keerthana, seemed unsettled on a fresh pitch. Amandeep Kaur, the left-arm wrist spinner, might offer a surprise element and could replace the latter in the playing XI.

For Gujarat Giants, the return of Beth Mooney, who missed most of the previous season due to injury, provides a significant boost. She will form a reliable opening partnership with Laura Wolvaardt, with Harleen Deol slotting in at No. 3.

Dayalan Hemalatha will provide flexibility in the batting order, supported by young Australia sensation Phoebe Litchfield and experienced all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner.

ICC Associate Women’s Player of the Decade, Scotland’s Kathryn Bryce, opens up the fifth overseas slot and extends the batting up to No. 8 with vice-captain Sneh Rana.

Rana, who led the team in Mooney’s absence in the first season, will play a vital role in leading the relatively inexperienced bowling attack for Giants.

Related stories

Related Topics

WPL 2024 /

Gujarat Giants /

Mumbai Indians /

Women's Premier League /

Harmanpreet Kaur /

Yastika Bhatia /

Beth Mooney /

Harleen Deol /

Ashleigh Gardner /

Sneh Rana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 3: IND 280/8, trails by 73 runs; Jurel fights on after hitting fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Revamped Gujarat Giants faces uphill task against buoyant Mumbai Indians
    Mayank
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 3 Updates: TN 338 all out, leads by 155; Yash Thakur removes Manish Pandey
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand to send security delegation to Pakistan ahead of T20 series
    PTI
  5. IND vs ENG: Akash Deep picks debut wicket, gets Zak Crawley but off No Ball
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on WPL 2024

  1. WPL 2024: Revamped Gujarat Giants faces uphill task against buoyant Mumbai Indians
    Mayank
  2. RCB vs UPW, WPL 2024: Asha Shobana Joy becomes first Indian to take five wickets in WPL history
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL 2024: Asha’s five-wicket haul helps RCB defeat UP Warriorz in a thriller
    Mayank
  4. RCB vs UPW Highlights, WPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore beats UP Warriorz by two runs, Asha picks five-for
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024: Having the league in different cities will improve profile of the tournament, says Mithali Raj
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, 4th Test Day 3: IND 280/8, trails by 73 runs; Jurel fights on after hitting fifty
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024: Revamped Gujarat Giants faces uphill task against buoyant Mumbai Indians
    Mayank
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score 2024 Quarterfinals Day 3 Updates: TN 338 all out, leads by 155; Yash Thakur removes Manish Pandey
    Team Sportstar
  4. New Zealand to send security delegation to Pakistan ahead of T20 series
    PTI
  5. IND vs ENG: Akash Deep picks debut wicket, gets Zak Crawley but off No Ball
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment