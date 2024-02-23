Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 team analysis: Squad depth, players to watch out, fixtures

From strategic buys at the auction to marauding its way to the inaugural Women’s Premier League title, Mumbai Indians barely put a foot wrong last season. Under an able and experienced leader in Harmanpreet Kaur, MI fielded an assembly line of all-rounders. From Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr to Chloe Tryon and Pooja Vastrakar, this pool of versatile match-winners make this side a dangerous opposition.

SWOT Strengths: Team bubbling with allrounders, there’s a backup for every option Weakness: So much foreign talent, only two slots. In leaning on the express pace of Shabnim Ismail, someone else like a Issy Wong might have to sit out. Harmanpreet Kaur’s current international form is also a big cause for concern. She will hope to find herself among the runs this season. Opportunity: An interesting crop of domestic players have been roped in this season, from Fatima Jaffer and S Sajana to Amandeep Kaur. No better stage than the WPL for these players to make a bid for national consideration Threat: Shabnim Ismail warmed the bench for much of WPL 2023. She may have retired from international cricket, but once she gets going, she’s a hard bowler to silence. She will be one to watch out for in this star-studded MI lineup.

MI’s auction picks ahead of the 2024 season sought to build on these positives, the most exciting of those being the acquisition of South African quick Shabnim Ismail for ₹1.20 crore. Batting was a strong suit last season with Matthews and Sciver-Brunt often blowing opponents away. The side will want its top- order to boss the opponents around this time too.

Saika Ishaque had a mixed bag of an induction into international cricket and will hope to use the time working under veteran Jhulan Goswami to fine-tune the chinks in her game.

The biggest issue facing this franchise is the question of who to leave out of the playing XI. While Sciver-Brunt and Matthews walk into the team any day, the management will have to juggle between Ismail, Tryon, Kerr and Wong, of whom the last two finished as the third and fourth best wicket-takers, with 15 each, last year.

Among Indians, while youngsters Saika and Amandeep will cover the the team’s spin requirements, with Harmanpreet also a handy addition to that arsenal, it is the batting form of home talent that MI will keep tabs on. With the league moving from Mumbai to Bengaluru and Delhi, it remains to be seen if MI can defend its title away from home.

Overseas player to watch out for

Hayley Matthews is a complete package: an attacking opener, a useful bowler and an outstanding fielder. She finished season one as the joint-highest wicket-taker (16 scalps) and the fifth-highest run-getter (271). Her recent international exploits means she is primed to deliver big this season too

Indian player to watch out for

Amandeep Kaur is the only left-arm wrist spinner in the competition. Mumbai Indians acquired her versatile skill set for just 10 lakh in the auction preceding this edition. The 21-year-old managed nine wickets in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy and 15 wickets in the U23 Women’s T20 Trophy (the third best tally in the tournament). Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has also identified the Haryana cricketer as a talent to watch out for this season.