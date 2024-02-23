MagazineBuy Print

Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 team analysis: Squad depth, players to watch out, fixtures

A last-place finish triggered a slew of changes for the Gujarat Giants who will hope for better fortunes in the WPL’s second chapter.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 12:12 IST - 2 MINS READ

Mayank
Beth Mooney (c) of Gujarat Giants during the Women’s Premier League Captains meeting and media day held at the JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru on the 21st Feb 2024
Beth Mooney (c) of Gujarat Giants during the Women’s Premier League Captains meeting and media day held at the JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru on the 21st Feb 2024 | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for WPL
Beth Mooney (c) of Gujarat Giants during the Women’s Premier League Captains meeting and media day held at the JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru on the 21st Feb 2024 | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for WPL

Gujarat Giants got a frustratingly elaborate course in Murphy’s Law in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. The season got o to a horrendous start with a 143-run drubbing at the hands of Mumbai Indians.

The game also saw skipper Beth Mooney sustain a knee injury after facing just three balls, a setback that eventually ruled her out of the season. Sneh Rana stepped in as the captain but could not arrest Giants’ slide.

A last-place finish triggered a slew of changes. Eleven out of 19 players were released ahead of the auction. The team also roped in former Australian cricketer Michael Klinger as head coach.

In the auction, Giants broke the bank to rope in uncapped Indian all-rounder Kashvee Gautam for a hefty ₹2 crore sum. An injury ruled out the 20-year-old days before the second edition gets underway in Bengaluru. Australian pacer Lauren Cheatle also had to withdraw after undergoing a procedure for skin cancer.

SWOT
Strengths: A good batting addition in Phoebe Litchfield, a good crop of domestic players
Weaknesses: The Gujarat bench looks a little lean in terms of established players, the bowling lineup, heavily dependent on Ashleigh Gardner, is otherwise inexperienced.
Opportunity: Veda Krishnamurthy has an opportunity to repay the faith the franchise has shown in her. The team needs a solid finisher and if she can step up consistently, the Giants will breathe easy.
Threat: In Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner, Giants have two potent match-winners. Their success will be key to that of the team’s.

Not all is lost. Skipper Mooney’s return and the addition of Phoebe Litchfield to accompany seasoned South African Laura Wolvaardt is great news for the Giants batting line-up. Harleen Deol, D. Hemalatha and Veda Krishnamurthy’s experience and form also bode well for the side.

Kiwi pacer Lea Tahuhu has replaced Cheatle and brings a wealth of experience to the side. Her Australian teammate Ashleigh Gardner was a vital part of this side, finishing with the second-most wickets for the team (eight). Giants will need her to contribute with the bat too.

The selection of Scotland’s Kathryn Bryce allows Giants to field five foreign players. The big challenge will be to zero in on the right playing combination which will have to hit the ground running.

Overseas player to watch out for

Roped in by Giants for ₹1 crore, Phoebe Litchfield, the 20-year-old Australian batter justified the price with a stellar run against India in the multi-format series over the turn of the year. With textbook shots and the ability to score at a brisk rate, Litchfield has also taken to Indian conditions like a fish to water.

Indian player to watch out for

Sneh Rana is our pick of the Giants’ pack. Her allround abilities and calm temperament make her a great addition to any team. She has shown her crisis management skills when asked to step up as captain last season. With the team addressing some of its shortcomings from last season, Sneh might have the space to let her cricket do the talking this time around.

SQUADS
Beth Mooney (Capt.), Ashleigh Gardner, D. Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, M.D. Shabnam, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Sayali Satghare, Priya Mishra, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Lea Tahuhu.
FIXTURES
February 25: vs Mumbai Indians (Bengaluru)
February 27: Royal Challengers Bangalore(Bengaluru)
March 1: UP Warriorz(Bengaluru)
March 3: Delhi Capitals (Bengaluru)
March 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore (New Delhi)
March 9: Mumbai Indians(New Delhi)
March 11: UP Warriorz (New Delhi)
March 13: Delhi Capitals (New Delhi)

