Delhi Open 2024: Mukund loses to Wong in first round, Vishwakarma qualifies for main draw

National champion Siddharth Vishwakarma asserted his high quality game to earn a berth in the main draw, beating Dan Added of France 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(3).

Published : Feb 26, 2024 21:41 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Siddharth Vishwakarma beat Dan Added for a berth in the main draw of the Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament on Monday.
Siddharth Vishwakarma beat Dan Added for a berth in the main draw of the Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament on Monday. | Photo Credit: KAMESH SRINIVASAN
infoIcon

Siddharth Vishwakarma beat Dan Added for a berth in the main draw of the Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament on Monday. | Photo Credit: KAMESH SRINIVASAN

NEW DELHI

Coleman Wong proved a hard nut to crack for S Mukund as the 19-year-old from Hong Kong converted a second match point for a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory in the first round of the 82,000 USD Delhi Open Challenger at the DLTA Complex on Monday.

After having given a walkover in the quarterfinals on Friday in the Pune Challenger owing to food poisoning, Mukund had recovered reasonable strength to compete hard even though the changed conditions hampered his game.

From not having faced a single break point in two matches in the last Challenger, Mukund was finding it hard to play fluent, especially in the super slow conditions of the centre court.

The 237th ranked Wong played an intense athletic game, finding the solutions to all the queries that Mukund posed and possibly gave himself a chance to face the champion of the Pune Challenger - Valentin Vacherot - in the pre-quarterfinals.

Murray fights back to reach Dubai second round

Earlier, another wild card entrant Karan Singh played well to win the first set, but was unable to cope with the ferocious fight back by Federico Gaio of Italy and faded away.

The silver lining was the way national champion Siddharth Vishwakarma asserted his high quality game to earn a berth in the main draw, beating Dan Added of France 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(3).

Siddharth was rewarded for his fine game with a first round against another qualifier Samuel Ruggeri of Italy.

RESULTS
Singles (first round): Yuta Shimizu (Jpn) bt Maxime Janvier (Fra) 6-3, 6-1; Federico Gaio (Ita) bt Karan Singh 3-6, 6-3, 6-4; Goncalo Oliveira (Por) bt Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4; Coleman Wong (Hkg) bt S Mukund 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

ATP Challenger Tour

Mukund Sasikumar

