MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri on top; Delhi, Patna, Gujarat secures playoff qualification spot in season 10 after Kolkata leg

PKL 10: Where the team stands after the 11 matches played in Kolkata from February 9, 2024 to February 14, 2024. 

Published : Feb 14, 2024 22:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Puneri Paltan in action against UP Yoddhas.
Puneri Paltan in action against UP Yoddhas. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Puneri Paltan in action against UP Yoddhas. | Photo Credit: PKL

The Kolkata leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off with the home team, Bengal Warriors against Gujarat Giants on February 9, 2024, at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Follow | PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Kolkata leg:

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points
1. (Q) Puneri Paltan 20 15 2 3 236 86
2. (Q) Jaipur Pink Panthers 20 14 3 3 125 82
3. (Q) Dabang Delhi KC 21 12 6 3 45 74
4. (Q) Patna Pirates 21 11 7 3 57 68
5. (Q) Gujarat Giants 20 12 8 0 34 65
6. Haryana Steelers 18 11 6 1 3 60
7. Bengal Warriors 20 9 9 2 -5 43
8. Bengaluru Bulls 20 7 11 2 -73 48
9. Tamil Thalaivas 21 8 13 0 -6 46
10 U Mumba 20 6 12 2 -73 41
11. UP Yoddhas 20 4 15 1 -107 29
12. Telugu Titans 20 2 18 0 -236 17

*After the Patna leg, PKL 10 caravan moves to Panchkula

*Q- Qualified for playoffs

Related Topics

Pro Kabaddi league /

PKL 10 /

PKL 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Fayha vs Al Nassr LIVE score, AFC Champions League: When, where to watch Ronaldo play, FYH v NAS predicted XI, Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Bengal goes down 26-29 fighting hard vs Puneri Paltan; Ashu leads Dabang Delhi to 45-43 win over Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri on top; Delhi, Patna, Gujarat secures playoff qualification spot in season 10 after Kolkata leg
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nadal admits doubt over planned return at Qatar Open
    AFP
  5. FIH Pro League: Indian women impress against Dutch but pay for missed chances
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri on top; Delhi, Patna, Gujarat secures playoff qualification spot in season 10 after Kolkata leg
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers prevails 27-22 vs Dabang Delhi; Puneri Paltan beats Bulls 40-31
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Puneri qualifies for playoffs after 30-30 tie with Delhi; Patna ends Jaipur’s 13-game unbeaten streak
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, Season 10: Gujarat Giants wins 42-30 vs Tamil Thalaivas; Bengaluru Bulls comes back to beat U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Season 10 Highlights: Ashu Malik’s incredible raiding helps Dabang Delhi win over Telugu Titans, Yoddhas wins comfortably against U Mumba
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Al Fayha vs Al Nassr LIVE score, AFC Champions League: When, where to watch Ronaldo play, FYH v NAS predicted XI, Kick-off at 11:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Bengal goes down 26-29 fighting hard vs Puneri Paltan; Ashu leads Dabang Delhi to 45-43 win over Tamil Thalaivas
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri on top; Delhi, Patna, Gujarat secures playoff qualification spot in season 10 after Kolkata leg
    Team Sportstar
  4. Nadal admits doubt over planned return at Qatar Open
    AFP
  5. FIH Pro League: Indian women impress against Dutch but pay for missed chances
    Uthra Ganesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment