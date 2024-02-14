PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri on top; Delhi, Patna, Gujarat secures playoff qualification spot in season 10 after Kolkata leg

The Kolkata leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off with the home team, Bengal Warriors against Gujarat Giants on February 9, 2024, at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.
Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Kolkata leg:
|Position
|Teams
|Played
|Win
|Loss
|Tie
|Score Diff
|Points
|1.
|(Q) Puneri Paltan
|20
|15
|2
|3
|236
|86
|2.
|(Q) Jaipur Pink Panthers
|20
|14
|3
|3
|125
|82
|3.
|(Q) Dabang Delhi KC
|21
|12
|6
|3
|45
|74
|4.
|(Q) Patna Pirates
|21
|11
|7
|3
|57
|68
|5.
|(Q) Gujarat Giants
|20
|12
|8
|0
|34
|65
|6.
|Haryana Steelers
|18
|11
|6
|1
|3
|60
|7.
|Bengal Warriors
|20
|9
|9
|2
|-5
|43
|8.
|Bengaluru Bulls
|20
|7
|11
|2
|-73
|48
|9.
|Tamil Thalaivas
|21
|8
|13
|0
|-6
|46
|10
|U Mumba
|20
|6
|12
|2
|-73
|41
|11.
|UP Yoddhas
|20
|4
|15
|1
|-107
|29
|12.
|Telugu Titans
|20
|2
|18
|0
|-236
|17
*After the Patna leg, PKL 10 caravan moves to Panchkula
*Q- Qualified for playoffs
