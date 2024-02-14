PKL 2023 Points Table: Puneri on top; Delhi, Patna, Gujarat secures playoff qualification spot in season 10 after Kolkata leg

The Kolkata leg of the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League kicked off with the home team, Bengal Warriors against Gujarat Giants on February 9, 2024, at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Let’s take a look at the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 10 after the conclusion of the Kolkata leg:

Position Teams Played Win Loss Tie Score Diff Points 1. (Q) Puneri Paltan 20 15 2 3 236 86 2. (Q) Jaipur Pink Panthers 20 14 3 3 125 82 3. (Q) Dabang Delhi KC 21 12 6 3 45 74 4. (Q) Patna Pirates 21 11 7 3 57 68 5. (Q) Gujarat Giants 20 12 8 0 34 65 6. Haryana Steelers 18 11 6 1 3 60 7. Bengal Warriors 20 9 9 2 -5 43 8. Bengaluru Bulls 20 7 11 2 -73 48 9. Tamil Thalaivas 21 8 13 0 -6 46 10 U Mumba 20 6 12 2 -73 41 11. UP Yoddhas 20 4 15 1 -107 29 12. Telugu Titans 20 2 18 0 -236 17

*After the Patna leg, PKL 10 caravan moves to Panchkula

*Q- Qualified for playoffs