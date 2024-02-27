PKL 10 Semifinal 1, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Road to semifinal, head-to-head, all you need to know

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will face each other in the first semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 at he Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 28.

Here’s a look at their journeys:

Puneri Paltan’s road to semifinal Paltan finished the PKL 10 league stage as the top team with 96 points from 22 games with a staggering score difference of 253. It automatically qualified to the last four (top two teams in league stages qualify directly to the semifinals).

Patna Pirates’ road to semifinal Patna Pirates qualifies as the sixth team to PKL 10 playoffs with 69 points from 22 games. It then defeated Dabang Delhi in Eliminator 1 37-35 to seal a sport in the last four.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in PKL history

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates have faced each other 21 time in PKL history. Patna has dominated the fixture, winning 13 while Puneri has only managed to win just four games. Four matches between these teams have ended in ties.

Played - 21

Puneri Paltan - 4 | Patna Pirates - 13 | Ties - 4

ALSO READ | Players to watch out for in Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates semifinal 1

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in PKL 10

In PKL 10, Puneri defeated Patna in their first encounter on December 26, 2023 while their second match ended in a tie.

Puneri Paltan (46) beat Patna Pirates (28) by 18 points, December 26, 2023.

Patna Pirates (32) tied Puneri Paltan (32), January 27, 2024.