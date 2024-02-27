PKL 10 Semifinal 1, Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates: Road to semifinal, head-to-head, all you need to know

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will face each other in the first semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 at he Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 28.
Here’s a look at their journeys:
Puneri Paltan’s road to semifinal
Patna Pirates’ road to semifinal
Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in PKL history
Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates have faced each other 21 time in PKL history. Patna has dominated the fixture, winning 13 while Puneri has only managed to win just four games. Four matches between these teams have ended in ties.
Played - 21
Puneri Paltan - 4 | Patna Pirates - 13 | Ties - 4
Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in PKL 10
In PKL 10, Puneri defeated Patna in their first encounter on December 26, 2023 while their second match ended in a tie.
Puneri Paltan (46) beat Patna Pirates (28) by 18 points, December 26, 2023.
Patna Pirates (32) tied Puneri Paltan (32), January 27, 2024.
