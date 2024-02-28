MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL 10: Haryana Steelers topples defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers, sets up final clash with Puneri Paltan

Haryana, known for its robust defence, showcased its raiding prowess throughout the match with Vinay and the Patare brothers rising to the occasion.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 23:14 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

Saikat Chakraborty
Vinay makes a raid for Haryana Steelers against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second semifinal.
Vinay makes a raid for Haryana Steelers against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second semifinal. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

Vinay makes a raid for Haryana Steelers against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second semifinal. | Photo Credit: PKL

In a tactical masterclass, Haryana Steelers defeated defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-27 here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Wednesday in the second semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 to enter its first-ever final.

HIGHLIGHTS | PKL 10 SEMIFINALS SCORES

Haryana, known for its robust defence, showcased its raiding prowess throughout the match. Vinay and the Patare brothers, Shivam and Vikash, led the raiding department on a night filled with emotions. It will now face Puneri Paltan in the finals on Friday, March 1.

Both teams adopted a cautious approach, prioritising defence and leading to a low-scoring first half. Arjun Deshwal and Vinay exchanged raid points, but Haryana held the edge due to its diverse raiding strategies. 

It capitalised on Jaipur’s over-reliance on Deshwal, inflicting the first all-out and taking a 13-7 lead.

Jaipur fought back in the second half, with go-to raider Deshwal leading the charge. However, its defence remained its Achilles’ heel, allowing the Haryana raiders to rack up points. Despite a late surge fueled by Deshwal’s raids, Haryana kept its composure. A crucial tackle by Ashish on Deshwal with a minute remaining effectively sealed the victory.

The Steelers, brimming with joy, ran down the clock for the remaining contest to secure a place in the PKL final.

Related stories

Related Topics

Haryana Steelers /

Jaipur Pink Panthers /

PKL 10 /

ProKabaddi League /

Arjun Deshwal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10: Haryana Steelers topples defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers, sets up final clash with Puneri Paltan
    Saikat Chakraborty
  2. Verstappen says F1 is over the limit with 24-race calendar
    Reuters
  3. PVL 2024: Mumbai Meteors hands Calicut Heroes its first defeat of the season
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Kiran Navgire hits half-century, UP Warriorz beats Mumbai Indians by seven wickets
    Mayank
  5. Italian athletics federation withdraws bid to host the 2027 World Championships in Rome
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL 10: Haryana Steelers topples defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers, sets up final clash with Puneri Paltan
    Saikat Chakraborty
  2. PKL 10 Semifinals: What happens in case of tie? Rules explained
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL 10: Three-time champion Patna Pirates takes on table-topper Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi semifinal
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. PKL 10: Rahul Sethpal - Haryana Steelers’ defensive wall stands tall in Pro Kabaddi League
    Saikat Chakraborty
  5. Murthal Magnets lift the Inaugural JSG Women’s Yuva Kabaddi Series 2024 trophy
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL 10: Haryana Steelers topples defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers, sets up final clash with Puneri Paltan
    Saikat Chakraborty
  2. Verstappen says F1 is over the limit with 24-race calendar
    Reuters
  3. PVL 2024: Mumbai Meteors hands Calicut Heroes its first defeat of the season
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: Kiran Navgire hits half-century, UP Warriorz beats Mumbai Indians by seven wickets
    Mayank
  5. Italian athletics federation withdraws bid to host the 2027 World Championships in Rome
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment