PKL 10: Haryana Steelers topples defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers, sets up final clash with Puneri Paltan

In a tactical masterclass, Haryana Steelers defeated defending champion Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-27 here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Wednesday in the second semifinal of Pro Kabaddi League season 10 to enter its first-ever final.

Haryana, known for its robust defence, showcased its raiding prowess throughout the match. Vinay and the Patare brothers, Shivam and Vikash, led the raiding department on a night filled with emotions. It will now face Puneri Paltan in the finals on Friday, March 1.

Both teams adopted a cautious approach, prioritising defence and leading to a low-scoring first half. Arjun Deshwal and Vinay exchanged raid points, but Haryana held the edge due to its diverse raiding strategies.

It capitalised on Jaipur’s over-reliance on Deshwal, inflicting the first all-out and taking a 13-7 lead.

Jaipur fought back in the second half, with go-to raider Deshwal leading the charge. However, its defence remained its Achilles’ heel, allowing the Haryana raiders to rack up points. Despite a late surge fueled by Deshwal’s raids, Haryana kept its composure. A crucial tackle by Ashish on Deshwal with a minute remaining effectively sealed the victory.

The Steelers, brimming with joy, ran down the clock for the remaining contest to secure a place in the PKL final.