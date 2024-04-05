MagazineBuy Print

SRH vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Pat Cummins’ Hyderabad hosts Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Super Kings; Predicted playing XI; Live streaming info

SRH vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings from Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

Updated : Apr 05, 2024 17:19 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of 18th match of the IPL 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. 

  • April 05, 2024 17:12
    Preview: Will the yellow army prevail orange army today in Hyderabad?

    As the aura of MS Dhoni grips the city and cricket fans, loyalties are certain to shift and the yellow jerseys are predicted to outweigh the orange ones.

    Read the preview here: 

    SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024: Focus on Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings takes on Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad

    The fandom will be at a different level and stakes will be higher when Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts Chennai Super Kings for an IPL extravaganza at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. 

  • April 05, 2024 16:57
    Live streaming info

    What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings start?

    The IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will start at 7:30 PM IST.

    What time will the toss between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings happen?

    The toss of the IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

    Which TV channel will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match on April 4?

    The IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How can one watch the live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match online?

    The IPL 2024 match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

  • April 05, 2024 16:26
    Today’s IPL match: Welcome to live coverage of SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 18 of IPL 2024 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. Pat Cummins and Co. will go up against Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Super Kings as both teams look to better their positions in the points table. 

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
