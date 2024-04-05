MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs CSK: Mohit, Mustafizur tied at top of highest wicket-takers list

IPL 2024, Purple Cap standings: Here is the list of top wicket-takers of the season after SRH vs CSK match.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 22:54 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Gujarat Titans’ Mohit Sharma in action against Sunrisers’ Hyderabad during a IPL 2024 match.
File Photo: Gujarat Titans’ Mohit Sharma in action against Sunrisers’ Hyderabad during a IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File Photo: Gujarat Titans’ Mohit Sharma in action against Sunrisers’ Hyderabad during a IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gujrat Giants’ Mohit Sharma continued to be at the top of purple cap standings along with Mustafizur Rahman as there was no change in the top five wicket-takers list after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in Hyderabad on Friday.

Mayank Yadav is third on the Purple Cap leaderboard after his side beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Khaleel Ahmed, having taken one wicket on Wednesday, stayed fifth after DC’s match against KKR.

Here is the full list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Mohit Sharma GT 4 7 8.18 18.71 3/25
Mustafizur Rahman CSK 3 7 8.83 15.14 4/29
Mayank Yadav LSG 2 6 5.12 6.83 3/14
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 3 6 5.50 9.16 3/11
Khaleel Ahmed DC 4 6 8.18 21.83 2/21

(Updated after SRH vs CSK match on April 5)

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI
2023 Mohammed Shami GT 17 28 18.64 13.92 8.03 4/11
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40
2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27
2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24
2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12
2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29
2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22
2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14
2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42
2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20
2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13
2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26
2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22
2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

