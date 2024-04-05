IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs CSK: Mohit, Mustafizur tied at top of highest wicket-takers list

Gujrat Giants’ Mohit Sharma continued to be at the top of purple cap standings along with Mustafizur Rahman as there was no change in the top five wicket-takers list after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in Hyderabad on Friday.
Mayank Yadav is third on the Purple Cap leaderboard after his side beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.
Khaleel Ahmed, having taken one wicket on Wednesday, stayed fifth after DC’s match against KKR.
Here is the full list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Mohit Sharma
|GT
|4
|7
|8.18
|18.71
|3/25
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|3
|7
|8.83
|15.14
|4/29
|Mayank Yadav
|LSG
|2
|6
|5.12
|6.83
|3/14
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|3
|6
|5.50
|9.16
|3/11
|Khaleel Ahmed
|DC
|4
|6
|8.18
|21.83
|2/21
(Updated after SRH vs CSK match on April 5)
PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike rate
|Economy
|BBI
|2023
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|17
|28
|18.64
|13.92
|8.03
|4/11
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|17
|27
|19.51
|15.11
|7.75
|5/40
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|15
|32
|14.34
|10.56
|8.14
|5/27
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|17
|30
|18.26
|13.30
|8.34
|4/24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.57
|14.84
|6.69
|4/12
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|KXIP
|14
|24
|18.66
|14.00
|8.00
|4/16
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|14
|26
|14.19
|12.00
|7.05
|5/19
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|17
|23
|21.30
|17.20
|7.42
|4/29
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.38
|12.00
|8.14
|3/22
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|CSK
|16
|23
|19.65
|14.00
|8.39
|4/14
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|18
|32
|15.53
|11.70
|7.95
|4/42
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|DD
|16
|25
|18.12
|15.10
|7.19
|4/20
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|16
|28
|13.39
|13.50
|5.95
|5/13
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|DC
|16
|21
|20.42
|16.80
|7.29
|3/26
|2009
|RP Singh
|DC
|16
|23
|18.13
|15.50
|6.98
|4/22
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|RR
|11
|22
|12.09
|11.22
|6.46
|6/14
