IPL 2024: Mukesh Choudhary bowls second-most expensive over of the season in SRH vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings’ Mukesh Choudhary bowled the second-most expensive over of IPL 2024, conceding 27 runs in a single over against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday.

This is the second-most expensive over in the season with the most expensive one bowled by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Venkatesh Iyer when he conceded 28 runs against Delhi Capitals.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mukesh was introduced in the second over. Abhishek Sharma first sent the fuller delivery lofted straight for four. Mukesh continued to send it full, drawing a dot off the next ball. He then switched it up, going short and angling into the leg stump. Abhishek hooked it over fine leg for six. Mukesh pegged it back with a dot off the fourth ball, but against went back to his fuller length on the pads which was dispatched over midwicket. This delivery turned out to be a no ball for which Abhishek punished him yet again, this time sending a full toss delivery over long off for six. Abhishek finished the over with another four over mid off, amassing all 27 runs himself.

Here’s a look at the top five most expensive overs in IPL 2024

Runs conceded Bowler Match 28 Venkatesh Iyer DC vs KKR in Visakhapatnam (April 3) 27 Mukesh Choudhary SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad (April 5) 26 Mitchell Starc KKR vs SRH in Kolkata (March 23) 26 Bhuvneshwar Kumar KKR vs SRH in Kolkata (March 23) 26 Ishant Sharma DC vs KKR in Visakhapatnam (April 3)

Two KKR bowlers - Venkatesh Iyer and the most expensive player in IPL history drawing a bid of INR 24.75 CR - find themselves on this list and KKR has been involved in four out of five matches that find themselves in this list of games.