MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after SRH vs CSK: Kohli at the top; Abhishek Sharma enters most runs list

Abhishek scored a quickfire 37 off 12 balls and pipped Sai Sudharsan to be at the fifth place in the list of most runs in IPL 2024 so far.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 22:57 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma in action against Chennai Super Kings.
Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma in action against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Abhishek Sharma in action against Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli continued to remain at the top of the orange cap table, which saw a new name climb up into the top five - Abhishek Sharma - after Friday’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings’ match in Hyderabad.

Abhishek scored a quickfire 37 off 12 balls and pipped Sai Sudharsan to be at the fifth place in the list of most runs in IPL 2024 so far. His teammate Heinrich Klaasen is third with 177 runs.

Here is the full list of leading run scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Virat Kohli RCB 4 203 67.67 140.97 83*
Riyan Parag RR 3 181 181.00 160.17 84*
Heinrich Klaasen SRH 4 177 88.50 203.44 80*
Shubman Gill GT 4 164 54.67 159.22 89*
Abhishek Sharma SRH 4 161 40.25 217.56 63

(updated after SRH vs CSK match on April 5)

ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Runs Average Strike rate 50 100 HS
2023 Shubman Gill GT 890 59.33 157.80 4 3 129
2022 Jos Buttler RR 863 57.53 149.05 4 4 116
2021 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK 635 45.35 136.26 4 1 101*
2020 KL Rahul KXIP 670 55.83 129.34 5 1 132*
2019 David Warner SRH 692 69.20 143.87 8 1 100
2018 Kane Williamson SRH 735 52.50 142.44 8 0 84
2017 David Warner SRH 641 58.27 141.81 4 1 126
2016 Virat Kohli RCB 973 81.08 152.03 7 4 113
2015 David Warner SRH 562 43.23 156.54 7 0 91
2014 Robin Uthappa KKR 660 44.00 137.78 5 0 83
2013 Michael Hussey CSK 733 52.35 129.50 6 0 95
2012 Chris Gayle RCB 733 61.08 160.74 7 1 128
2011 Chris Gayle RCB 608 67.55 183.13 3 2 107
2010 Sachin Tendulkar MI 618 47.53 132.61 5 0 89
2009 Matthew Hayden CSK 572 52.00 144.81 5 0 89
2008 Shaun Marsh KXIP 616 68.44 139.68 5 1 115

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Riyan Parag /

Heinrich Klaasen /

Virat Kohli /

Chennai Super Kings /

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Chennai Super Kings by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after SRH vs CSK: Kohli at the top; Abhishek Sharma enters most runs list
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MS Dhoni walks out to bat to huge cheers for CSK vs SRH in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs CSK: Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman tied at top of highest wicket-takers list
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 2: Five Indians in action as Praggnanandhaa takes on Gukesh; Vidit faces Hikaru; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after SRH vs CSK: Kohli at the top; Abhishek Sharma enters most runs list
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs CSK: Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman tied at top of highest wicket-takers list
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Mukesh Choudhary bowls second-most expensive over of the season in SRH vs CSK
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: RCB aims to ‘peak at right time’ against in-form bowling attack of Royals
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. IPL 2024: Shashank and Ashutosh, latest in the tournament’s longlist of freshly minted stars
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SRH vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Chennai Super Kings by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after SRH vs CSK: Kohli at the top; Abhishek Sharma enters most runs list
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dhoni IPL 2024 Performance Tracker: MS Dhoni walks out to bat to huge cheers for CSK vs SRH in Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after SRH vs CSK: Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman tied at top of highest wicket-takers list
    Team Sportstar
  5. Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 2: Five Indians in action as Praggnanandhaa takes on Gukesh; Vidit faces Hikaru; Live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment