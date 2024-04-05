IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after SRH vs CSK: Kohli at the top; Abhishek Sharma enters most runs list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli continued to remain at the top of the orange cap table, which saw a new name climb up into the top five - Abhishek Sharma - after Friday’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings’ match in Hyderabad.
Abhishek scored a quickfire 37 off 12 balls and pipped Sai Sudharsan to be at the fifth place in the list of most runs in IPL 2024 so far. His teammate Heinrich Klaasen is third with 177 runs.
Here is the full list of leading run scorers in IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|4
|203
|67.67
|140.97
|83*
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|3
|181
|181.00
|160.17
|84*
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|4
|177
|88.50
|203.44
|80*
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|4
|164
|54.67
|159.22
|89*
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|4
|161
|40.25
|217.56
|63
(updated after SRH vs CSK match on April 5)
ORANGE CAP WINNERS SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|50
|100
|HS
|2023
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|890
|59.33
|157.80
|4
|3
|129
|2022
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|863
|57.53
|149.05
|4
|4
|116
|2021
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|635
|45.35
|136.26
|4
|1
|101*
|2020
|KL Rahul
|KXIP
|670
|55.83
|129.34
|5
|1
|132*
|2019
|David Warner
|SRH
|692
|69.20
|143.87
|8
|1
|100
|2018
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|735
|52.50
|142.44
|8
|0
|84
|2017
|David Warner
|SRH
|641
|58.27
|141.81
|4
|1
|126
|2016
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|973
|81.08
|152.03
|7
|4
|113
|2015
|David Warner
|SRH
|562
|43.23
|156.54
|7
|0
|91
|2014
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|660
|44.00
|137.78
|5
|0
|83
|2013
|Michael Hussey
|CSK
|733
|52.35
|129.50
|6
|0
|95
|2012
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|733
|61.08
|160.74
|7
|1
|128
|2011
|Chris Gayle
|RCB
|608
|67.55
|183.13
|3
|2
|107
|2010
|Sachin Tendulkar
|MI
|618
|47.53
|132.61
|5
|0
|89
|2009
|Matthew Hayden
|CSK
|572
|52.00
|144.81
|5
|0
|89
|2008
|Shaun Marsh
|KXIP
|616
|68.44
|139.68
|5
|1
|115
