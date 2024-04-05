IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after SRH vs CSK: Kohli at the top; Abhishek Sharma enters most runs list

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli continued to remain at the top of the orange cap table, which saw a new name climb up into the top five - Abhishek Sharma - after Friday’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings’ match in Hyderabad.

Abhishek scored a quickfire 37 off 12 balls and pipped Sai Sudharsan to be at the fifth place in the list of most runs in IPL 2024 so far. His teammate Heinrich Klaasen is third with 177 runs.

Here is the full list of leading run scorers in IPL 2024:

Player Team Matches Runs Average Strike Rate HS Virat Kohli RCB 4 203 67.67 140.97 83* Riyan Parag RR 3 181 181.00 160.17 84* Heinrich Klaasen SRH 4 177 88.50 203.44 80* Shubman Gill GT 4 164 54.67 159.22 89* Abhishek Sharma SRH 4 161 40.25 217.56 63

(updated after SRH vs CSK match on April 5)

