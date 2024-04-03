MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman set to miss at least two matches for CSK

The 28-year-old Mustafizur has been impressive with his pace variations and cutters in the first three games, especially on home soil at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Published : Apr 03, 2024 18:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Mustafizur Rahman of CSK in action during the match against Gujarat Titans in Chennai.
infoIcon

Mustafizur Rahman of CSK in action during the match against Gujarat Titans in Chennai. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR/The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings will not have the services of Mustafizur Rahman for at least the next two matches of the IPL after he flew back to Bangladesh to complete his U.S. Visa formalities for the T20 World Cup.

Mustafizur started the first three games of the season and was the Player of the Match in the season-opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai. His spell of four for 29 with two wickets each in his first two overs helped set up an easy win for the defending champions. The left-arm pacer is currently the leading wicket-taker in the competition, with seven scalps. 

CSK is currently in Hyderabad, where it will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday before returning home to host Kolkata Knight Riders on April 8. 

ALSO READ | From Sonnet Club nets to IPL stardom: The rise of Mayank

The 28-year-old has been impressive with his pace variations and cutters in the first three games, especially on home soil at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. The Bangladeshi seamer was slated to take part in the IPL only until April 30 before he had to join his national team for five T20 internationals against Zimbabwe in May, which is part of the South Asian team’s preparation for the T20 World Cup.

If Mustafizur manages to sort out his visa and get his passport back in time, he could return for at least four games in April. This includes two away matches against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants and two home matches against LSG and SRH.

