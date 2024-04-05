IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad climbs to fifth place with six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the eighteenth game of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. The win propelled SRH to fifth in the IPL points table.
CSK remains in third position but has played a game more than the teams in the top half of the table, which means movement can be expected in the side’s position over the next few days.
Here is the updated points table after the SRH vs CSK match:
|Pos
|Team
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+2.518
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|3
|3
|0
|6
|+1.249
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|2
|1
|4
|+0.517
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|3
|2
|1
|4
|+0.483
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|4
|2
|2
|4
|+0.409
|6
|Punjab Kings
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.220
|7
|Gujarat Titans
|4
|2
|2
|4
|-0.580
|8
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.876
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-1.347
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|3
|0
|3
|0
|-1.423
*Updated after SRH vs CSK match on April 5
