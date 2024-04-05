MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad climbs to fifth place with six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2024 after the SRH vs CSK match. 

Published : Apr 05, 2024 23:07 IST - 1 MIN READ

SRH’s six-wicket win over CSK propelled the side to fifth in the IPL points table. 
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the eighteenth game of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. The win propelled SRH to fifth in the IPL points table.

CSK remains in third position but has played a game more than the teams in the top half of the table, which means movement can be expected in the side’s position over the next few days.

Here is the updated points table after the SRH vs CSK match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 3 0 6 +2.518
2 Rajasthan Royals 3 3 0 6 +1.249
3 Chennai Super Kings 4 2 1 4 +0.517
4 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 4 +0.483
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 4 +0.409
6 Punjab Kings 4 2 2 4 -0.220
7 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 4 -0.580
8 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 1 3 2 -0.876
9 Delhi Capitals 4 1 3 2 -1.347
10 Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 -1.423

*Updated after SRH vs CSK match on April 5

