The men’s kabaddi final between India and Iran took a dramatic turn right at the end of the match at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

Here’s a breakdown of what happened:

With just over a minute remaining in the match, Pawan Sehrawat from the Indian team was forced to go in for a do-or-die raid.

During his raid, Pawan went out of bounds without making contact with any Iranian defenders.

In response, Amirhossein Bastami and three other Iranian defenders rushed towards Pawan in an attempt to push him out.

This led to a moment of confusion, as it was unclear whether Pawan had been successfully tackled or not.

Initially, Iran was awarded a point for their efforts to stop Pawan.

However, the Indian contingent, including players and officials, began arguing with the on-court umpire and the TV officials.

After further review, the officials decided to award four points to India. It’s mentioned that the number of points could vary depending on the number of players who went out with Pawan.

This decision led to protests from the Iranian team.

“If a defender or defenders who has / have touched the ground outside the boundary (as per rule 5), hold a raider, the raider will be declared NOT OUT. The defender or defenders who have gone out of bounds only will be declared out.” is what the rules from International Kabaddi rulebook says.

The final decision was in favour of India, as it was awarded three points, as three defenders went out with the raider, while Iran got one for forcing Pawan out.

India won the tie 33-29 eventually, to take home gold. The nation now has 103 medals in total and currently occupies the fourth spot in medal standings.