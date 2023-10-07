MagazineBuy Print

India vs Iran, Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND under pressure vs IRN in final, trails 6-9 in first half

IND vs IRN Kabaddi Final LIVE: Sportstar’s updates and scores from the Asian Games 2023 men’s Kabaddi Final between India and Iran at Hangzhou.

Updated : Oct 07, 2023 12:51 IST

Team Sportstar
Hangzhou: Indian team celebrate after winning the Men's Team Semifinal Kabaddi match against Pakistan at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI10_06_2023_000131A)
Hangzhou: Indian team celebrate after winning the Men's Team Semifinal Kabaddi match against Pakistan at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI10_06_2023_000131A) | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK
Hangzhou: Indian team celebrate after winning the Men's Team Semifinal Kabaddi match against Pakistan at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI10_06_2023_000131A) | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage and scores from the 2023 Asian Games Kabaddi Final between India and Iran.

Key Updates
  • October 07, 2023 12:49
    IND 7-9 IRN

    Pawan gets a running hand touch to take back a point.

  • October 07, 2023 12:48
    IND 6-9 IRN

    Wait, the officials have changed the decision to give only two raid points to Shadloui so the scoreline will read 6-9.

  • October 07, 2023 12:47
    IND 6-10 IRN

    Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh goes into the raid and the Indian defence pounced on him but the lanky dashes his way out with how many points? Three raid points! SUPER RAID for Shadloui as he takes two touchpoints of Surjeet and Nitesh Kumar along with a bonus. Iran leads by four points now. India reduced to four men on the court.

  • October 07, 2023 12:44
    IND 6-7 IRN

    Aslam escapes the dash from Iran’s defence to get back with a touchpoint.

  • October 07, 2023 12:44
    IND 5-7 IRN

    Sunil Kumar has been shown a green card at the sidelines for interrupting the match.

  • October 07, 2023 12:43
    IND 5-7 IRN

    Shadloui Chiyaneh uses his reach to get a toe touch of Naveen in the raid.

  • October 07, 2023 12:43
    IND 5-6 IRN

    Naveen goes into the raid and asks for a touchpoint. The referees have denied him, and India also lost their review. No point.

  • October 07, 2023 12:41
    IND 5-6 IRN

    Iran is in the lead with a point in raid.

  • October 07, 2023 12:40
    IND 5-5 IRN

    Chiyaneh gets a point in the raid before Naveen takes back a point in his raid.

  • October 07, 2023 12:39
    IND 4-4 IRN

    Pawan Sehrawat goes in the raid and looks for a toe touch and comes back with two touchpoints of Zafar Danesh and Milad.

  • October 07, 2023 12:38
    IND 4-2 IRN

    Amirmohammad touches Vishal Bhardwaj to extend Iran’s lead.

  • October 07, 2023 12:36
    Starting 7

    Screenshot 2023-10-07 123613.png

  • October 07, 2023 12:35
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage and scores from the 2023 Asian Games Kabaddi Final between India and Iran. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates as it unfolds in Hangzhou.

