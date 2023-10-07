India vs Iran, Kabaddi LIVE Score, Asian Games 2023: IND under pressure vs IRN in final, trails 6-9 in first half

Key Updates
- October 07, 2023 12:49IND 7-9 IRN
Pawan gets a running hand touch to take back a point.
- October 07, 2023 12:48IND 6-9 IRN
Wait, the officials have changed the decision to give only two raid points to Shadloui so the scoreline will read 6-9.
- October 07, 2023 12:47IND 6-10 IRN
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh goes into the raid and the Indian defence pounced on him but the lanky dashes his way out with how many points? Three raid points! SUPER RAID for Shadloui as he takes two touchpoints of Surjeet and Nitesh Kumar along with a bonus. Iran leads by four points now. India reduced to four men on the court.
- October 07, 2023 12:44IND 6-7 IRN
Aslam escapes the dash from Iran’s defence to get back with a touchpoint.
- October 07, 2023 12:44IND 5-7 IRN
Sunil Kumar has been shown a green card at the sidelines for interrupting the match.
- October 07, 2023 12:43IND 5-7 IRN
Shadloui Chiyaneh uses his reach to get a toe touch of Naveen in the raid.
- October 07, 2023 12:43IND 5-6 IRN
Naveen goes into the raid and asks for a touchpoint. The referees have denied him, and India also lost their review. No point.
- October 07, 2023 12:41IND 5-6 IRN
Iran is in the lead with a point in raid.
- October 07, 2023 12:40IND 5-5 IRN
Chiyaneh gets a point in the raid before Naveen takes back a point in his raid.
- October 07, 2023 12:39IND 4-4 IRN
Pawan Sehrawat goes in the raid and looks for a toe touch and comes back with two touchpoints of Zafar Danesh and Milad.
- October 07, 2023 12:38IND 4-2 IRN
Amirmohammad touches Vishal Bhardwaj to extend Iran’s lead.
Starting 7
Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage and scores from the 2023 Asian Games Kabaddi Final between India and Iran. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates as it unfolds in Hangzhou.
