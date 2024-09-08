MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2026 to not have athletes’ village

The idea, however, did not go down well with many OCA members, like Kuwait and Palestine, who raised concerns, stating that such a move will not be in line with the spirit of the Games.

Published : Sep 08, 2024 21:45 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
In his address during the 44th General Assembly of Olympic Council of Asiad here on Sunday, former Japan Olympic Committee president Tsunekazu Takeda, informed that continental showpiece, to be co-hosted by the Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya, will have no Olympic village.
In his address during the 44th General Assembly of Olympic Council of Asiad here on Sunday, former Japan Olympic Committee president Tsunekazu Takeda, informed that continental showpiece, to be co-hosted by the Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya, will have no Olympic village. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

In his address during the 44th General Assembly of Olympic Council of Asiad here on Sunday, former Japan Olympic Committee president Tsunekazu Takeda, informed that continental showpiece, to be co-hosted by the Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya, will have no Olympic village. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a first, the 2026 Asian Games, to be staged in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, will not have a Games Village and the athletes will be accommodated in hotels and cruise ships instead.

In his address during the 44th General Assembly of Olympic Council of Asiad here on Sunday, former Japan Olympic Committee president Tsunekazu Takeda, informed that continental showpiece, to be co-hosted by the Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya, will have no Olympic village.

“We will not have the Games Village as the Games will be held in two prefectures. Instead we are trying our best to accommodate athletes and dignitaries in hotels and cruise ships,” Takeda said while briefing about the Games preparations.

“We have arranged for cruise ships for 4,000 athletes and officials besides hotel rooms,” added Takeda, the vice president of 2026 Asian Games.

The idea, however, did not go down well with many OCA members, like Kuwait and Palestine, who raised concerns, stating that such a move will not be in line with the spirit of the Games.

Newly-elected OCA president Randhir Singh is also not happy with the idea.

“We should be in one place so the village is most important to keep the youth together. The village life is most important,” he said.

OCA planning to reduce participation numbers

Randhir hinted that the OCA is thinking on culling the number of participation in team as well as individual events.

“Last time 15,0000 athletes in 40 sports participated. There were 32 teams in football last time but this time we would like to reduce the numbers like top 8 teams,” the Indian said.

“It is going to be in individual events also. We need to restrict the numbers, can’t have more than 2 or 3 representations,” he said.

Related Topics

Asian Games

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates, Paris 2024: Harvinder, Preethi flag-bearers for India at Stade de France
    Team Sportstar
  2. India team for Bangladesh Test series: K. L. Rahul, Pant return; Yash Dayal gets maiden call-up, full squad list
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep’s silver medal upgraded after gold medallist Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran gets disqualified
    Team Sportstar
  4. Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers hunt for first silverware under Manolo Marquez as they face against Syria in finale
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Chennai’s night street race a success, but there are lessons to learn
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2026 to not have athletes’ village
    PTI
  2. Doping watchdog fines Asian Olympic body over North Korean flag
    AFP
  3. Long way to go: Despite sparkling performances, Indian para-athletes struggling for basic facilities
    PTI
  4. Asian Para Games 2023 medals Highlights: October 28 - India finishes fifth with 29 gold, 111 medals in total; China ends campaign with 521 medals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Para Games 2023: India medals tally on October 27; all winners list
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paralympics Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates, Paris 2024: Harvinder, Preethi flag-bearers for India at Stade de France
    Team Sportstar
  2. India team for Bangladesh Test series: K. L. Rahul, Pant return; Yash Dayal gets maiden call-up, full squad list
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Paralympics: Navdeep’s silver medal upgraded after gold medallist Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran gets disqualified
    Team Sportstar
  4. Intercontinental Cup 2024: Blue Tigers hunt for first silverware under Manolo Marquez as they face against Syria in finale
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Chennai’s night street race a success, but there are lessons to learn
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment