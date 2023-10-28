Asian Para Games 2023 medals LIVE: October 28 - India fifth with 26 gold, crosses 100 medal mark; China on top with 500 medals

Indian para-athletes continued to shine at the fourth Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.
India crosses the coveted 100 medal mark with the 26th gold clinched by Dilip Gavit in the men’s T-47 400m event on Saturday.
Earlier, India overtook its best-ever gold medal tally in the Asian Para Games, going past its numbers from 2018.
India now has 26 gold, 30 silver and 45 bronze.
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|198
|162
|139
|500
|2
|IR Iran
|41
|39
|37
|117
|3
|Japan
|39
|45
|57
|141
|4
|South Korea
|29
|31
|38
|98
|5
|India
|26
|30
|45
|101
|6
|Thailand
|26
|23
|51
|100
As on October 28; 8:15 AM
