Asian Para Games 2023 medals LIVE: October 28 - India fifth with 26 gold, crosses 100 medal mark; China on top with 500 medals

Asian Para Games 2023, October 28: India is currently in fifth place with 26 gold medals.

Updated : Oct 28, 2023 08:06 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Sheetal Devi (L) during the archery event at the 4th Asian Para Games, in Hangzhou, China.
India’s Sheetal Devi (L) during the archery event at the 4th Asian Para Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Sheetal Devi (L) during the archery event at the 4th Asian Para Games, in Hangzhou, China. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian para-athletes continued to shine at the fourth Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

India crosses the coveted 100 medal mark with the 26th gold clinched by Dilip Gavit in the men’s T-47 400m event on Saturday.

Earlier, India overtook its best-ever gold medal tally in the Asian Para Games, going past its numbers from 2018.

India now has 26 gold, 30 silver and 45 bronze.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 198 162 139 500
2 IR Iran 41 39 37 117
3 Japan 39 45 57 141
4 South Korea 29 31 38 98
5 India 26 30 45 101
6 Thailand 26 23 51 100

As on October 28; 8:15 AM

