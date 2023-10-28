Asian Para Games 2023 medals LIVE: October 28 - India fifth with 26 gold, crosses 100 medal mark; China on top with 500 medals

Indian para-athletes continued to shine at the fourth Asian Para Games in Hangzhou.

India crosses the coveted 100 medal mark with the 26th gold clinched by Dilip Gavit in the men’s T-47 400m event on Saturday.

Earlier, India overtook its best-ever gold medal tally in the Asian Para Games, going past its numbers from 2018.

India now has 26 gold, 30 silver and 45 bronze.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 198 162 139 500 2 IR Iran 41 39 37 117 3 Japan 39 45 57 141 4 South Korea 29 31 38 98 5 India 26 30 45 101 6 Thailand 26 23 51 100

As on October 28; 8:15 AM