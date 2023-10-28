Asian Para Games 2023: India crosses 100-medal mark, nearing 30 gold

The Indian para-athletes continued to shine at the fourth Asian Para Games at Hangzhou in China as they collectively crossed the coveted 100-medal mark on Saturday.

Earlier, India surpassed its best-ever medal haul on Thursday, going over the 72-medal (15 gold, 24 silver, 33 bronze) mark to improve its performance at the 2018 Jakarta Games.

ASIAN-PARA-GAMES-2023-MEDAL-TALLY-OCTOBER-28-LIVE

India’s medal tally read 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze to a total of 111 medals at the time of the writing, and the count is expected to increase till the end of the competitions.

India crosses the coveted 100 medal mark with the 26th gold clinched by Dilip Gavit in the men’s T-47 400m event on Saturday.

Meanwhile, China is head and shoulders above the rest, with over 500 medals, including 200-plus gold medals.