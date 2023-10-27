MagazineBuy Print

Asian Para Games 2023 medals Highlights: October 27 - India sixth with 99 medals; China on top

Asian Para Games 2023, October 27: India is currently in sixth place with 25 gold medals.

Updated : Oct 27, 2023 19:37 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO:  Pramod Bhagat won gold in badminton men’s singles SL3 event.
FILE PHOTO:  Pramod Bhagat won gold in badminton men’s singles SL3 event. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO:  Pramod Bhagat won gold in badminton men’s singles SL3 event. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India continued to shine at the fourth Asian Para Games happening in Hangzhou as it jumped into fourth place in the medal tally with 23 gold on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, India overtook its best-ever gold medal tally in the Asian Para Games, going past its numbers from 2018.

India is closing in on the 100-medal mark and now has 99 medals in total.

Here are the medal standings:

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 196 159 138 493
2 Japan 39 44 56 139
3 IR Iran 39 39 37 115
4 South Korea 28 30 37 95
5 Indonesia 26 21 32 79
6 India 25 29 45 99

As on October 27

