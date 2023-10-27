Asian Para Games 2023 medals Highlights: October 27 - India sixth with 99 medals; China on top

India continued to shine at the fourth Asian Para Games happening in Hangzhou as it jumped into fourth place in the medal tally with 23 gold on Friday.
Earlier on Thursday, India overtook its best-ever gold medal tally in the Asian Para Games, going past its numbers from 2018.
India is closing in on the 100-medal mark and now has 99 medals in total.
Here are the medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|196
|159
|138
|493
|2
|Japan
|39
|44
|56
|139
|3
|IR Iran
|39
|39
|37
|115
|4
|South Korea
|28
|30
|37
|95
|5
|Indonesia
|26
|21
|32
|79
|6
|India
|25
|29
|45
|99
As on October 27
