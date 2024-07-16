Australian cyclist Chris Harper withdraws from Tour de France with COVID-19 symptoms

Chris Harper of Australia has withdrawn from the Tour de France ahead of Tuesday’s 16th stage, his team said, as COVID-19 infections continue to hit cycling’s marquee event.
The Jayco Alula team said that Harper “is suffering from COVID symptoms and following medical advice he will return home to rest and recover properly for the next goals.”
Harper’s withdrawal marks the latest case of coronavirus at the three-week race, following those of Juan Ayuso — a teammate of race leader Tadej Pogacar — Tom Pidcock and Maxim Van Gils.
Tour de France organizers have reintroduced protective measures against the virus, including mandatory mask-wearing for all those who might get in contact with riders and teams staff on the race.
