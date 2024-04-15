MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking

Michael Slater’s case was mentioned at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court in Queensland on Monday. The report did not identify the alleged victim.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 17:11 IST , Brisbane - 1 MIN READ

PTI
The former right-handed Australian opener played 74 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1993 and 2003.
The former right-handed Australian opener played 74 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1993 and 2003. | Photo Credit: Mueen Ud Din Hameed/The Hindu
infoIcon

The former right-handed Australian opener played 74 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1993 and 2003. | Photo Credit: Mueen Ud Din Hameed/The Hindu

Former Australia cricketer and commentator Michael Slater has been remanded in police custody after being charged with offences including common assault and stalking.

According to the Guardian, the 54-year-old Slater has been charged with more than a dozen offences including unlawful stalking or intimidation, common assault, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or suffocation.

Slater’s case was mentioned at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court in Queensland on Monday. The report did not identify the alleged victim.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Mitchell Marsh returns to Australia following injury

He is facing a total of 19 charges on the alleged offences at the Sunshine Coast on various dates between December 5 last year and April 12.

The local police confirmed arresting a 54-year-old man from Noosa Heads at the Sunshine coast last Friday after alleged domestic violence incidents ‘over several days’.

Slater was also charged with breaching bail and 10 counts of ‘contravening a domestic violence order’.

The former right-handed Australian opener played 74 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1993 and 2003.

Related Topics

Michael Slater /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking
    PTI
  2. RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Cummins’ SRH takes on Faf du Plessis’ RCB
    Team Sportstar
  3. ATP Rankings: Nagal jumps to career-high of 80 in singles, Bopanna loses top spot to Ebden in doubles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 15: Jehan Daruvala bags first points in Formula E
    Team Sportstar
  5. Inter-Zonal Multi-Day trophy: Foresight from BCCI, but misplaced in a white-ball world?
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking
    PTI
  2. Dipendra Singh Airee becomes third player to hit six sixes in an over in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. Cheteshwar Pujara returns to his third county championship with Sussex
    Team Sportstar
  4. Drained Zampa looking to rest up for T20 World Cup after IPL withdrawal
    Reuters
  5. Rising temperature leads to shortened A-Division League games in Kerala
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking
    PTI
  2. RCB vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024: Cummins’ SRH takes on Faf du Plessis’ RCB
    Team Sportstar
  3. ATP Rankings: Nagal jumps to career-high of 80 in singles, Bopanna loses top spot to Ebden in doubles
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 15: Jehan Daruvala bags first points in Formula E
    Team Sportstar
  5. Inter-Zonal Multi-Day trophy: Foresight from BCCI, but misplaced in a white-ball world?
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment