Batters have taken away the game with innovative shots, time for bowlers to step up: Glenn McGrath

Former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath felt the onus is on the bowlers to innovate and tilt the game’s balance, which is skewed in favour of the batters, especially in the shortest format.

“When the IPL started, batters improved first before the bowlers caught up with different deliveries and matched the batters. But recently, the batters have taken away the game with new innovative shots. So it is time for the bowlers to step up,” said McGrath, who is currently at the MRF Pace Foundation for his periodical coaching camp.

“It comes back to control, thought processes and game plan. If the bowler can bowl the ball he wants, he will be successful and in control of the game. I think in T20 cricket now, at the top of your mark, you have to have a couple of balls in mind for what you will bowl, depending on what the batters do at the last minute. So, they need to innovate a little bit more,” added the 54-year-old.

ALSO READ | IPL 2024: Shardul Thakur’s addition provides depth to CSK’s bowling, says Dwayne Bravo

With the IPL just a few days away, all eyes will be on the Aussie quicks Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. The two of them fetched record bids in the auction, and McGrath rated Starc as one of the best in the shortest format.

“I think he’s suited to the short version. If the ball is moving, he bowls such attacking lines and lengths,” said the Aussie legend. “He is always dangerous when he is on song, swinging the ball and as good as anyone going around,” he added.

On Steve Smith’s decision to become a Test opener after David Warner’s retirement, McGrath said, “I think it is a good move for him to challenge himself. He needed the next challenge. It has been 50-50, but let’s see what the future holds for him.”