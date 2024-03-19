MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Chris Gayle kicks off ‘Out of this world’ trophy tour by lighting up the Empire State Building

The ‘Out of this World’ Trophy Tour will reach 15 countries across four continents as it visits iconic sporting teams and stadia, famous landmarks, and legendary cricketers and more.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 18:22 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Chris Gayle had the honour of pulling the lever down to light up New York’s most iconic building in the navy and magenta colours of the event.
Chris Gayle had the honour of pulling the lever down to light up New York’s most iconic building in the navy and magenta colours of the event. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Chris Gayle had the honour of pulling the lever down to light up New York’s most iconic building in the navy and magenta colours of the event. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Trophy Tour has been launched at New York’s Empire State Building, with two-time champion Chris Gayle and USA star Ali Khan lighting up the iconic skyscraper.

The “Universe Boss” himself Chris Gayle had the honour of pulling the lever down to light up New York’s most iconic building in the navy and magenta colours of the event. Sitting atop the 381-metre skyscraper was the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy, which all 20 teams will be competing for across the West Indies and USA from June 1-29.

The event marks the first time an ICC World Cup will be held in the USA, including eight matches at the brand new, state-of-the-art modular 34,000-capacity stadium in Nassau County, New York. Existing venues Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill will each host four fixtures.

West Indies which has won the T20 World Cup twice, has popular Caribbean tourist destinations, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago all hosting matches.

The ‘Out of this World’ Trophy Tour will reach 15 countries across four continents as it visits iconic sporting teams and stadia, famous landmarks, and legendary cricketers, while also giving fans the chance to get a glimpse of T20 cricket’s biggest global prize.

ICC General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong said, “The Tour will travel extensively across the Americas, igniting the passion of both new and existing fans to share in the excitement of T20 cricket’s pinnacle global event.”

“Cricket has more than a billion fans and we want to give as many people as possible the opportunity to get up close with the trophy that will be lifted by the winning captain in Barbados on 29 June,” she said.

Tournament Director Fawwaz Baksh said, “Throughout its Caribbean leg of the tour, fans can look forward to a plethora of engaging activities, including meet-and-greets with Cricket stars and legends and Caribbean-infused cultural entertainment”

The Trophy Tour schedule for March and April:
18 to 20 March: New York, USA 
21 to 23 March: Houston, Grand Prairie and Dallas, USA 
26 to 27 March: Buenos Aires, Argentina 
28 to 29 March: Sao Paulo, Brazil 
3 to 4 April: Jamaica
13 to 14 April: Barbados 
17 to 18 April: Antigua and Barbuda 
19 to 20 April: Saint Lucia 

Related stories

Related Topics

Chris Gayle /

ICC /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Chris Gayle kicks off ‘Out of this world’ trophy tour by lighting up the Empire State Building
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 venues Part 2: How batting and bowling teams fare in these five grounds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Russia’s ‘Friendship Games’ are politically motivated and violate Olympic Charter-IOC
    Reuters
  4. Olympic champion Jacobs to compete in world relay championships
    AFP
  5. India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup qualifier: Live streaming info; When, where to watch the IND v AFG match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Chris Gayle kicks off ‘Out of this world’ trophy tour by lighting up the Empire State Building
    Team Sportstar
  2. PCB set to announce revamped selection committee
    PTI
  3. Australia postpones scheduled T20Is against Afghanistan again
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jaydev Unadkat to return to county side Sussex this year after IPL stint
    PTI
  5. India to kick off five-match Test series against Australia in Perth: Reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Chris Gayle kicks off ‘Out of this world’ trophy tour by lighting up the Empire State Building
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024 venues Part 2: How batting and bowling teams fare in these five grounds
    Team Sportstar
  3. Russia’s ‘Friendship Games’ are politically motivated and violate Olympic Charter-IOC
    Reuters
  4. Olympic champion Jacobs to compete in world relay championships
    AFP
  5. India vs Afghanistan FIFA World Cup qualifier: Live streaming info; When, where to watch the IND v AFG match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment