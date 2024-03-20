MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Faf and Co. aims to repeat RCB women’s team’s success

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli said the women’s team had made them ‘very proud’ and the victory felt ‘amazing’ during an event organised to launch the team’s Green jersey. 

Published : Mar 20, 2024 17:54 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
(R-L) Royal Challengers Bangaluru’s players Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell during the launch of the team’s green jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.
(R-L) Royal Challengers Bangaluru’s players Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell during the launch of the team’s green jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

(R-L) Royal Challengers Bangaluru’s players Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell during the launch of the team’s green jersey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis is looking forward to working with newly appointed head coach Andy Flower as the franchise’s men’s team looks to end its title drought in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).  

“Andy Flower is a very experienced coach. Not only at the international level, but he has done a lot of T20 coaching. He has also won trophies everywhere he has gone with different teams,” Du Plessis said here on Wednesday during an event organised to launch the team’s Green jersey.  

Flower, who has won T20 titles in the Pakistan Super League, The Hundred, ILT20 and led England to its maiden T20 World Cup title in 2010, replaced Sanjay Bangar in the role following RCB’s 2023 campaign.  

The former Zimbabwe captain was with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) until last season, before being replaced by Justin Langer.  

While the men’s side’s empty trophy cabinet since the inception of the league in 2008 has become a subject of intrigue, RCB’s women’s team clinched the Women’s Premier League crown last week in New Delhi, finally giving the franchise a taste of success.  

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli said the women’s team had made them ‘very proud’ and the victory felt ‘amazing’. 

ALSO READ | IPL drives Indian sports industry: A look at the T20 league’s business model

The Bengaluru-based side will be buoyed by the return of its middle-order batter Rajat Patidar, who missed the 2023 season due to an Achilles heel injury after turning heads in 2022 with an unbeaten hundred in the Eliminator against LSG.  

“Coming from an injury, it is not easy. It was a challenge for me. At the same time, sharing the dressing room with adults (sic) is the happiest moment for me,” Patidar, who made his Test debut earlier this year against England, said.  

Fast-bowler Mohammed Siraj, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and Mahipal Lomror were also present during the event.  

RCB will kick start IPL 2024 with a tantalising contest against defending champion Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.  

