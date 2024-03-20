MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Imad Wasim comes out of retirement, makes himself available for Pakistan selection

The 35-year-old retired in November 2023, saying it was time for him to focus on playing in foreign leagues.

Published : Mar 20, 2024 16:42 IST , Karachi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Imad Wasim plays a shot during the final of Pakistan Super League match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.
Imad Wasim plays a shot during the final of Pakistan Super League match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Imad Wasim plays a shot during the final of Pakistan Super League match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans. | Photo Credit: AP

Four months after retiring from international cricket, Pakistan spin all-rounder Imad Wasim has made himself available for national selection after playing a key role in Islamabad United’s title triumph in the PSL.

The 35-year-old retired in November 2023, saying it was time for him to focus on playing in foreign leagues.

Imad was adjudged the Man-of-the-Match for his franchise, Islamabad United, in the Eliminator 2 and final of the Pakistan Super League 9 on Saturday and Monday.

He had taken a fifer (5/23) in the PSL final as Islamabad grabbed the title for the first time since 2018.

Imad told media that he wanted to serve Pakistan again.

“I made a name for myself while playing for Pakistan and if my country needs me, I will be available. If not, I have no issues with that,” Imad said.

“Shaheen called me after I retired but I told him that we will talk after PSL,” he added.

The Pakistani selectors are due to announce a pool of players for a training camp at an Army base in Kakul from March 25. The selectors will announce the team for the home T20 series against New Zealand in April from the same batch.

It was no secret that Imad retireddue to differences with captain Babar Azam. The two didn’t get along even while playing for Karachi Kings in the previous PSL editions where Babar was captain.

According to insiders, Babar and the team management was not very happy with Imad’s attitude. He had gained a reputation for not being a team man.

Related stories

Related Topics

Imad Wasim /

PCB

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Imad Wasim comes out of retirement, makes himself available for Pakistan selection
    PTI
  2. Lakshya Sen rediscovers mojo with All England Championships semifinal finish
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. FIH Hockey 5s rankings: Indian men and women occupy second place
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024: Five overseas players likely to have most impact this season
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024 Diary: A grand, exhausting and rewarding Delhi journey
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Imad Wasim comes out of retirement, makes himself available for Pakistan selection
    PTI
  2. Gayle wants pace sensation Joseph in West Indies squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup
    Reuters
  3. Afghanistan Cricket Board advocates for neutral, politics-free cricket after Australia postpones T20I series again
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mushfiqur Rahim out of Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series due to injury
    AP
  5. Wanindu Hasaranga suspended by ICC, to miss Test series against Bangladesh
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Imad Wasim comes out of retirement, makes himself available for Pakistan selection
    PTI
  2. Lakshya Sen rediscovers mojo with All England Championships semifinal finish
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. FIH Hockey 5s rankings: Indian men and women occupy second place
    PTI
  4. IPL 2024: Five overseas players likely to have most impact this season
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL 2024 Diary: A grand, exhausting and rewarding Delhi journey
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment