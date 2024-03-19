MagazineBuy Print

Wanindu Hasaranga suspended by ICC, to miss Test series against Bangladesh

The ICC informed that Hasaranga has ‘breached the threshold of eight demerit points, which, under article 7.6 of the Code, have been converted into four suspension points’ in his latest offence during the third ODI.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 21:35 IST , DUBAI - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Hasaranga, who had retired from Tests in August last year, was named in Sri Lanka's 17-man squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh starting on Friday.
| Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: AFP

All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga could be available for the initial few games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) after he was suspended from the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh by the ICC, despite coming out of retirement on Tuesday.

Hasaranga, who had retired from Tests in August last year, was named in Sri Lanka’s 17-man squad for the two-Test series against Bangladesh starting on Friday.

But the ICC informed that the 26-year-old has ‘breached the threshold of eight demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have been converted into four suspension points’ in his latest offence during the third ODI.

“Hasaranga was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match’,” the ICC said on its website.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024- Suryakumar Yadav likely to miss MI’s initial games

The incident happened in the 37th over when the right-arm spinner “snatched his cap” from one of the on-field umpires and also “ridiculed” the umpiring in the contest, the ICC said.

“He received a 50 per cent fine and accumulated three demerit points for his offence. This brought his total demerit points to eight in a 24-month period,” the ICC said.

Hasaranga already had five demerit points — three of which were docked in the third T20I against Afghanistan in Dambulla last month. He was also suspended for two T20Is against Bangladesh.

“Now, with the addition of the latest demerit points, he has breached the threshold of eight demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have been converted into four suspension points,” the ICC said.

“The four suspension points equate to a ban from two Tests or four ODIs or T20Is, whatever comes first — Hasaranga will therefore miss the two ICC World Test Championship Tests against Bangladesh,” the governing body added.

Meanwhile, ICC also handed a 50 per cent match fee fine and three demerit points on Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis for “abusing the umpires while shaking hands with them”.

ALSO READ: PCB set to announce revamped selection committee

“This breached article 2.13 of the Code, which relates to ‘Personal abuse of a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire or Match Referee during an International Match’.” This was a first offence for Mendis in a 24-month period,” the ICC said.

Both the players admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions which were imposed by Andy Pycroft.

The first Test will be played in Sylhet from March 22-26, while the second tie is slated from March 30 to April 3 at Chattogram.

Hasaranga was roped in by SRH at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

As per the IPL schedule announced for the first two weeks, SRH will take on Kolkata Knight Riders on March 23 in Kolkata. They will travel to Hyderabad for the tie against Mumbai Indians on March 27 and then proceed to Ahmedabad for the game against Gujarat Titans on March 31.

