Mushfiqur Rahim out of Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series due to injury

A Test player since 2005, Mushfiqur is Bangladesh’s leading run-scorer with 5,676 runs and 10 centuries in 88 matches.

Published : Mar 19, 2024 21:36 IST , Chattogram  - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Mushfiqur incurred a contusion on his right thumb while keeping during the ODI series against Sri Lanka.
FILE PHOTO: Mushfiqur incurred a contusion on his right thumb while keeping during the ODI series against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mushfiqur incurred a contusion on his right thumb while keeping during the ODI series against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim was ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka by a broken thumb sustained in its One-Day International.

Mushfiqur was busy on Monday making four catches, figuring in a run-out, and finishing 37 not out as Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by four wickets to seal the ODI series 2-1.

He made 135 runs in the series, but most importantly, gave the batting line-up stability in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

A Test player since 2005, Mushfiqur is Bangladesh’s leading run-scorer with 5,676 runs and 10 centuries in 88 matches.

Bangladesh physio Bayjedul Islam Khan confirmed Mushfiqur incurred a contusion on his right thumb while keeping. X-rays revealed a fracture.

“He is undergoing conservative management for his injury and is expected to be sidelined for around three to four weeks, consequently ruling him out of participation in the test series against Sri Lanka,” Khan said.

The first of two Tests starts on Friday in Sylhet.

