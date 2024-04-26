KKR vs PBKS Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League match 42 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be played on April 26, 2024.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings start?

The IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings happen?

The toss of the IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match on April 26?

The IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can one watch the live streaming of Kolkata Knight Ridersvs Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match online?

The IPL 2024 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.