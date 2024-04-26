MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Points Table updated after KKR vs PBKS: Punjab Kings climbs to eighth spot after record chase against Kolkata Knight Riders

Here’s how the standings of the Indian Premier League’s 2024 edition changed after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings on Friday.

Published : Apr 26, 2024 23:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow celebrates after the win.
Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow celebrates after the win. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Punjab Kings Jonny Bairstow celebrates after the win. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League 2024 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

PBKS and Mumbai Indians swapped places in the points table as Punjab climbed to the eighth spot after grabbing its third win of the season.

KKR stays in second with 10 points in eight games.

Rajasthan Royals, with seven wins off eight matches, continues to occupy the top spot with 14 points.

Here’s how the standings are after KKR vs PBKS in IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 8 7 1 14 +0.698
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 5 3 10 +0.972
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 5 3 10 +0.577
4 Lucknow Super Giants 8 5 3 10 +0.148
5 Chennai Super Kings 8 4 4 8 +0.415
6 Delhi Capitals 9 4 5 8 -0.386
7 Gujarat Titans 9 4 5 8 -0.974
8 Punjab Kings 9 3 6 6 -0.187
9 Mumbai Indians 8 3 5 6 -0.227
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 2 7 4 -0.721

(Updated after KKR vs PBKS on April 26)

