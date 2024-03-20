IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians announces Kwena Maphaka as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka

Mumbai Indians announced Kwena Maphaka as a replacement for Dilshan Madushanka, who has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to an injury.

Maphaka has joined the squad and has the distinction of being one of the youngest players - both domestic and overseas to be a part of the IPL.

South Africa’s 17-year-old Kwena Maphaka shot into the limelight at the U19 World Cup earlier this year, where he was awarded the Player of the Tournament for picking 21 wickets. The left armer’s 21 wickets are the most ever by a pace bowler in an edition of the U19 World Cup.

He spearheaded South Africa’s attack as it made the semifinals in home conditions. The 17-year-old has already represented South Africa A and South Africa Emerging teams.

Maphaka, already capable of generating serious pace, has a mean bouncer known to hurry the batters up. He debuted for the South Africa U19 team at 15 and has already played in two U19 World Cups. He can touch speeds of 140kph, and his death bowling and yorkers were a standout too at the U19 World Cup earlier this year.

He still is in his final year of high school. A talented all-round sportsman, Maphaka has also had success in tennis and hockey. He hails from the same school as Kagiso Rabada, St. Stithians.