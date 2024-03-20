MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians announces Kwena Maphaka as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka

Maphaka has the distinction of being one of the youngest player - both domestic and overseas to be a part of the IPL.

Published : Mar 20, 2024 20:53 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
 Kwena Maphaka of South Africa during the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup South Africa 2024 Semi-Final match between India and South Africa at Willowmoore Park on February 6, 2024, in Benoni, South Africa.
 Kwena Maphaka of South Africa during the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup South Africa 2024 Semi-Final match between India and South Africa at Willowmoore Park on February 6, 2024, in Benoni, South Africa. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

 Kwena Maphaka of South Africa during the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup South Africa 2024 Semi-Final match between India and South Africa at Willowmoore Park on February 6, 2024, in Benoni, South Africa. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Mumbai Indians announced Kwena Maphaka as a replacement for Dilshan Madushanka, who has been ruled out of IPL 2024 due to an injury.

Maphaka has joined the squad and has the distinction of being one of the youngest players - both domestic and overseas to be a part of the IPL.

South Africa’s 17-year-old Kwena Maphaka shot into the limelight at the U19 World Cup earlier this year, where he was awarded the Player of the Tournament for picking 21 wickets. The left armer’s 21 wickets are the most ever by a pace bowler in an edition of the U19 World Cup.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024: Faf and Co. aims to repeat RCB women’s team’s success

He spearheaded South Africa’s attack as it made the semifinals in home conditions. The 17-year-old has already represented South Africa A and South Africa Emerging teams.

Maphaka, already capable of generating serious pace, has a mean bouncer known to hurry the batters up. He debuted for the South Africa U19 team at 15 and has already played in two U19 World Cups. He can touch speeds of 140kph, and his death bowling and yorkers were a standout too at the U19 World Cup earlier this year.

He still is in his final year of high school. A talented all-round sportsman, Maphaka has also had success in tennis and hockey. He hails from the same school as Kagiso Rabada, St. Stithians.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kwena Maphaka /

Mumbai Indians /

IPL 2024 /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians announces Kwena Maphaka as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans names Sandeep Warrier as a Shami’s replacement
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayern Munich makes final offer to Alphonso Davies amid reported interest from Real Madrid
    AP
  4. Rohit Sharma says he enjoyed seeing all the debuts with so much emotion
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India eyes three points as Jeakson, Anwar return against weakened Afghanistan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Ayon Sengupta
Much-awaited return: Rishabh Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya returned to competitive cricket at the recently concluded DY Patil T20 Tournament.

Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024 spotlight as T20 World Cup selection looms

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans names Sandeep Warrier as a Shami’s replacement
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians announces Kwena Maphaka as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Faf and Co. aims to repeat RCB women’s team’s success
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. If Rahul performs well in IPL, reward will be T20 World Cup slot: LSG head coach Langer
    PTI
  5. RCB Team Preview, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru season prediction, SWOT analysis, predicted XI, squad
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians announces Kwena Maphaka as replacement for Dilshan Madushanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans names Sandeep Warrier as a Shami’s replacement
    Team Sportstar
  3. Bayern Munich makes final offer to Alphonso Davies amid reported interest from Real Madrid
    AP
  4. Rohit Sharma says he enjoyed seeing all the debuts with so much emotion
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup Qualifier: India eyes three points as Jeakson, Anwar return against weakened Afghanistan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment