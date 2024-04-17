Bayern Munich vs Arsenal LIVE updates, UEFA Champions League: Lineups out, Aggregate score 2-2, Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST

STARTING LINEUPS!

🟢 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵



🧱 Tomiyasu returns at left-back

⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

⚡️ Martinelli on the wing



Time to stand up and be counted, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/F9dL4WZEtz — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 17, 2024

Preview

Bayern Munich and Arsenal will clash in their second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal match at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.

There was no separating the team after the first leg, with the match finishing 2-2. Bukayo Saka opened the scoring to give the Gunners a 1-0 lead but Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane brought the match back into the favour of the Bavarians.

With the clash heading towards a 2-1 win for Bayern, Leandro Trossard scored to equalise for the Gunners.

When and where will the Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match kick-off?

The Bayern Munich vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal second leg match will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 18 at the Allianz Arena in Munich Germany.

Where can you watch the match?

The match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The match can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and Website.